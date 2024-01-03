en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Francis Howell School District Reinstates African American History and Literature Courses After Public Outcry

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:43 am EST
Francis Howell School District Reinstates African American History and Literature Courses After Public Outcry

The Francis Howell School District in Missouri recently faced significant controversy over a decision to cancel courses in African American History and Literature. This move sparked public outcry, leading to a subsequent reversal of the decision. The district’s initial move to eliminate these courses was met with considerable pushback from students and citizens alike, ultimately prompting the school board to plan the reinstatement of these essential classes.

Importance of African American History in Education

A retired history teacher and consultant, who preferred to remain anonymous, has been vocal about the critical importance of the African American experience and its central role in American history. This perspective not only reflects the nation’s ongoing struggle for civil rights but also underscores the need for education to open minds and prepare students to become thoughtful citizens in a diverse society.

Reaction to the Reinstatement

The reaction to the reinstatement of these courses has been largely positive. Parents and students expressed relief and approval, emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive and diverse educational curriculum. However, the school board’s decision to reinstate the courses is conditional. The board requires the approval of a new, rigorous, and politically neutral curriculum that aligns with its educational standards.

Looking Ahead: The 2024-2025 School Year

The board president and superintendent have stated that there is an appropriate path forward to offer both Black History and Black Literature with an updated curriculum standard in the upcoming 2024-2025 school year. The retired educator notes that many highly regarded schools in the region offer these courses without significant opposition. He hopes that the Francis Howell School District will implement policies that contribute to a high-quality education reflecting pluralistic values.

0
Education United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

MultiChoice Talent Factory Graduates Class of 2023: Shaping Africa's Creative Future.

By BNN Correspondents

Dr. Vincent Paul Advocates for Cultural Education Integration for National Unity

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Ugandan Government Begins Assessment of New Lower Secondary Curriculum

By Israel Ojoko

Savitribai Phule Pune University Embarks on Major Recruitment Drive

By Rafia Tasleem

Gifted Ghanaian Student's Pursuit of Higher Education Thwarted by Fina ...
@Education · 9 mins
Gifted Ghanaian Student's Pursuit of Higher Education Thwarted by Fina ...
heart comment 0
Homegrown Prodigy: Chukwuemeka’s Journey from Rejection to Recognition

By Nitish Verma

Homegrown Prodigy: Chukwuemeka's Journey from Rejection to Recognition
Nigerian Family Celebrates First Graduate with Emotional Welcome

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigerian Family Celebrates First Graduate with Emotional Welcome
Marlborough Academy and STAGS Triumph in St Albans Heat of the Rotary Youth Speaks Competition

By Saboor Bayat

Marlborough Academy and STAGS Triumph in St Albans Heat of the Rotary Youth Speaks Competition
Global and Local Initiatives to Plant 15 Billion Trees: Fostering a New Generation of Environmental Champions

By Israel Ojoko

Global and Local Initiatives to Plant 15 Billion Trees: Fostering a New Generation of Environmental Champions
Latest Headlines
World News
Liberal Democrats' Publicity Stunt Falls Flat: A Lesson in Political Campaigning
15 seconds
Liberal Democrats' Publicity Stunt Falls Flat: A Lesson in Political Campaigning
Dermatology Luminary Dr. H. Hanumanthappa to Chair Session at National Leprologists Conference
33 seconds
Dermatology Luminary Dr. H. Hanumanthappa to Chair Session at National Leprologists Conference
Biden Launches 2024 Campaign Blitz: Rallies in Valley Forge, PA, and South Carolina, Highlights Threat to Democracy
42 seconds
Biden Launches 2024 Campaign Blitz: Rallies in Valley Forge, PA, and South Carolina, Highlights Threat to Democracy
Reform UK's Richard Tice Critiques Political Landscape in New Year Press Conference
59 seconds
Reform UK's Richard Tice Critiques Political Landscape in New Year Press Conference
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Pivotal Crossroads for Global Democracy
1 min
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Pivotal Crossroads for Global Democracy
The Battle Lines for the 2024 US Presidential Election
2 mins
The Battle Lines for the 2024 US Presidential Election
Nadia Mohamed: A Historic Victory as the First Somali-American Mayor Elected by Voters
2 mins
Nadia Mohamed: A Historic Victory as the First Somali-American Mayor Elected by Voters
Thabo Mbeki Death Rumors Debunked: A Case for Responsible Journalism
2 mins
Thabo Mbeki Death Rumors Debunked: A Case for Responsible Journalism
Tragic End for Five-Year-Old at Padstow Harbour: A Heartrending Tale of Unforeseen Accident
2 mins
Tragic End for Five-Year-Old at Padstow Harbour: A Heartrending Tale of Unforeseen Accident
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
2 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
2 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
4 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
5 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
5 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
6 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
9 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
11 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
11 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app