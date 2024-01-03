Francis Howell School District Reinstates African American History and Literature Courses After Public Outcry

The Francis Howell School District in Missouri recently faced significant controversy over a decision to cancel courses in African American History and Literature. This move sparked public outcry, leading to a subsequent reversal of the decision. The district’s initial move to eliminate these courses was met with considerable pushback from students and citizens alike, ultimately prompting the school board to plan the reinstatement of these essential classes.

Importance of African American History in Education

A retired history teacher and consultant, who preferred to remain anonymous, has been vocal about the critical importance of the African American experience and its central role in American history. This perspective not only reflects the nation’s ongoing struggle for civil rights but also underscores the need for education to open minds and prepare students to become thoughtful citizens in a diverse society.

Reaction to the Reinstatement

The reaction to the reinstatement of these courses has been largely positive. Parents and students expressed relief and approval, emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive and diverse educational curriculum. However, the school board’s decision to reinstate the courses is conditional. The board requires the approval of a new, rigorous, and politically neutral curriculum that aligns with its educational standards.

Looking Ahead: The 2024-2025 School Year

The board president and superintendent have stated that there is an appropriate path forward to offer both Black History and Black Literature with an updated curriculum standard in the upcoming 2024-2025 school year. The retired educator notes that many highly regarded schools in the region offer these courses without significant opposition. He hopes that the Francis Howell School District will implement policies that contribute to a high-quality education reflecting pluralistic values.