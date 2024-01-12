en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
France

France’s Eco-Friendly Travel Measures vs. U.S. Climate Policy: A Comparative Study

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:01 am EST
France’s Eco-Friendly Travel Measures vs. U.S. Climate Policy: A Comparative Study

In a landmark move, France has enforced a ban on domestic flights that could be replaced by train journeys lasting less than two-and-a-half hours, aiming to promote more eco-friendly travel. The ban, however, has only led to the elimination of three routes, sparking criticisms regarding the adequacy of the rail service between French cities. The critics point out the fact that most high-speed lines are routed through Paris, and a comprehensive public transit system is missing in rural areas.

Comparisons with Other Countries’ Public Transit Systems

Despite these shortcomings, Americans, who predominantly rely on cars for transportation, may find France’s system impressive. In contrast, the U.S. climate policy and transportation infrastructure investments are often critiqued. The primary focus is on greening existing modes of transport without substantial support for public transit. The Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Act allocate funds toward highways, airports, and electric vehicles, but offer limited resources for public transit improvements and electrification.

Biden’s Climate Crisis Legislation

Under President Biden’s climate crisis legislation, the Department of Transportation is mandated to protect the environment and limit greenhouse gas emissions in public transit. A significant step in this direction is the announcement of $623 million in grants to build out an electric vehicle (EV) charging network across the U.S. under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) Discretionary Grant Program. The funding aims to create American jobs and ensure more drivers can charge their electric vehicles where they live, work, and shop. The grants will fund 47 EV charging and alternative-fueling infrastructure projects in 22 states and Puerto Rico, including the construction of approximately 7,500 EV charging ports.

A Dangerous Trend in the U.S.

The article also highlights a dangerous trend in the U.S. – the increasing popularity of larger vehicles like trucks and SUVs. These vehicles have become heavier and are more likely to cause pedestrian fatalities. The focus on making these vehicles greener without considering their impact on road safety is a concern that needs immediate attention.

0
France Transportation United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

France

See more
13 mins ago
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Signals Significant Right-Wing Shift
French President Emmanuel Macron has made a decisive shift to the right, as marked by the formation of his new cabinet. Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, on January 11, unveiled a cabinet that includes several prominent figures from the right-wing Les Républicains (LR) party. This significant move signals a distinct departure from Macron’s initial centrist stance,
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Signals Significant Right-Wing Shift
New Ministers in French Government, Taiwanese Election Concerns, and Discovery of Ancient Amazonian Cities
1 hour ago
New Ministers in French Government, Taiwanese Election Concerns, and Discovery of Ancient Amazonian Cities
Gazelles Edge Closer to Eurocup Quarter-Finals with Win over Italy
1 hour ago
Gazelles Edge Closer to Eurocup Quarter-Finals with Win over Italy
Airbus to Ramp Up Hiring and Capacity as Demand Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels
19 mins ago
Airbus to Ramp Up Hiring and Capacity as Demand Reaches Pre-Pandemic Levels
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks Significant Right-leaning Shift
40 mins ago
Macron's Cabinet Reshuffle Marks Significant Right-leaning Shift
Decoding French Etiquette: The Power and Significance of French Greetings
45 mins ago
Decoding French Etiquette: The Power and Significance of French Greetings
Latest Headlines
World News
Coco Gauff: From US Open Triumph to Aiming for Tennis Dominance
6 seconds
Coco Gauff: From US Open Triumph to Aiming for Tennis Dominance
Kentucky Records First Child Deaths from Respiratory Illnesses This Winter
8 seconds
Kentucky Records First Child Deaths from Respiratory Illnesses This Winter
Cold Water Swimming and Cinnamon: A Potential Game-Changer for Diabetes Management
19 seconds
Cold Water Swimming and Cinnamon: A Potential Game-Changer for Diabetes Management
Mark Butcher Expresses Concern Over England's Preparation for India Tour
1 min
Mark Butcher Expresses Concern Over England's Preparation for India Tour
ECP Grants Extension for Withdrawal of Election Nominations as Feb. 8 Deadline Approaches
2 mins
ECP Grants Extension for Withdrawal of Election Nominations as Feb. 8 Deadline Approaches
Sleeper's NFL Wild Card Weekend: Three Players Set to Outperform Receiving Yard Projections
2 mins
Sleeper's NFL Wild Card Weekend: Three Players Set to Outperform Receiving Yard Projections
UK Parliament's Restoration Programme Faces Contractor Reluctance Amid Uncertainty
5 mins
UK Parliament's Restoration Programme Faces Contractor Reluctance Amid Uncertainty
New Film Distribution Regulations in Vietnam: Ratings and Warnings Now Mandatory
5 mins
New Film Distribution Regulations in Vietnam: Ratings and Warnings Now Mandatory
Researchers Unearth Significant Genetic Selections in Candida Fungal Pathogen
6 mins
Researchers Unearth Significant Genetic Selections in Candida Fungal Pathogen
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
48 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
54 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
1 hour
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
19 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app