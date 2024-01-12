France’s Eco-Friendly Travel Measures vs. U.S. Climate Policy: A Comparative Study

In a landmark move, France has enforced a ban on domestic flights that could be replaced by train journeys lasting less than two-and-a-half hours, aiming to promote more eco-friendly travel. The ban, however, has only led to the elimination of three routes, sparking criticisms regarding the adequacy of the rail service between French cities. The critics point out the fact that most high-speed lines are routed through Paris, and a comprehensive public transit system is missing in rural areas.

Comparisons with Other Countries’ Public Transit Systems

Despite these shortcomings, Americans, who predominantly rely on cars for transportation, may find France’s system impressive. In contrast, the U.S. climate policy and transportation infrastructure investments are often critiqued. The primary focus is on greening existing modes of transport without substantial support for public transit. The Inflation Reduction Act and Bipartisan Infrastructure Act allocate funds toward highways, airports, and electric vehicles, but offer limited resources for public transit improvements and electrification.

Biden’s Climate Crisis Legislation

Under President Biden’s climate crisis legislation, the Department of Transportation is mandated to protect the environment and limit greenhouse gas emissions in public transit. A significant step in this direction is the announcement of $623 million in grants to build out an electric vehicle (EV) charging network across the U.S. under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Charging and Fueling Infrastructure (CFI) Discretionary Grant Program. The funding aims to create American jobs and ensure more drivers can charge their electric vehicles where they live, work, and shop. The grants will fund 47 EV charging and alternative-fueling infrastructure projects in 22 states and Puerto Rico, including the construction of approximately 7,500 EV charging ports.

A Dangerous Trend in the U.S.

The article also highlights a dangerous trend in the U.S. – the increasing popularity of larger vehicles like trucks and SUVs. These vehicles have become heavier and are more likely to cause pedestrian fatalities. The focus on making these vehicles greener without considering their impact on road safety is a concern that needs immediate attention.