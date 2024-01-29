Fractyl Health Targets $762M Valuation in Upcoming U.S. IPO

Fractyl Health, a pioneering company in the realm of metabolic disease therapies, has announced its plan for a market valuation of $762 million in its upcoming U.S. initial public offering (IPO). The company's intention to raise as much as $132 million through the sale of around 7 million shares, with an anticipated price range of $16 to $18 per share, has stirred the waters of the U.S. IPO market, which is seeking revival after two years of underperformance.

Healthcare IPOs: A Mix of Fortunes

In recent times, healthcare companies such as CG Oncology and BrightSpring Health Services had contrasting debuts, reflecting the cautious sentiment that pervades among investors. The performance of these companies on their debut has presented a mixed bag of fortunes, reflecting the eclectic nature of the healthcare IPO landscape.

Fractyl Health: Pioneering Metabolic Disease Therapies

Based in Lexington, Massachusetts, Fractyl Health is committed to creating "disease-modifying" therapies that target the fundamental causes of metabolic diseases, including type-2 diabetes and obesity. The company's therapeutic candidate Revita, currently in the enrollment stage for type 2 diabetes treatment, is a beacon of hope. Another therapeutic candidate, Rejuva PGTx, is in the pre-clinical phase and is designed to treat both type 2 diabetes and obesity.

Preparation for Nasdaq Listing

With its sights set on a listing on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "GUTS", Fractyl Health is preparing to make its debut. The offering is being underwritten by BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley, and Evercore ISI, paving the way for the company's foray into the public market.