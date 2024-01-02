en English
Fox’s ‘The Floor’: A Fresh Twist on American Game Shows

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 11:39 am EST
Fox’s ‘The Floor’: A Fresh Twist on American Game Shows

In a fresh twist on American game shows, Fox premiered The Floor, a riveting new series hosted by Rob Lowe, on January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET and 8:00 PM CT. This innovative trivia-based competition uniquely blends elements of traditional game shows with the strategic dynamics of a live-action board game.

The Rules of The Floor

The show sets 81 contestants, each standing on one of 81 squares. Each square on the game’s grid signifies a different trivia topic, a potent blend of chance and knowledge. Contestants engage in one-on-one trivia duels on their respective topics. The victor claims the defeated contestant’s square, increasing their territory on the grid, while the loser exits the stage, their journey on The Floor cut short.



Waves of Challenge and Rewards

As contestants prevail in duels, they acquire more squares, expanding their domain and amplifying their chances of triumph. However, with each new acquisition comes increased challenge, as the victors must face an escalating number of challengers. The stakes are high, with the last contestant standing claiming a grand cash prize of $250,000.



A New Chapter in American Game Shows

The Floor is set to air weekly, every Tuesday, with the number of episodes in the season contingent on the show’s initial reception. The show, while available on Fox, will also be accessible on Hulu in select locations. The creators of The Floor, also the brains behind Floor Is Lava and Big Brother, infuse the show with a distinct flavor. The Floor, with its blend of traditional game show elements and a giant-sized game of Risk, offers visual originality and a fresh concept compared to existing American game shows.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

