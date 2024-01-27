Fox News Host Jesse Watters in Hot Water Over Ivanka Trump Comment

Recent controversy has engulfed Jesse Watters, a host on Fox News Channel, following a comment he made about Ivanka Trump's voice. The incident occurred during a segment on "The Five" where Watters was discussing the reaction Ivanka received while defending her father's views on women at an event in Germany.
Watters' Comment and the Ensuing Backlash
Watters' controversial remark came when he noted that he appreciated the way Ivanka spoke into the microphone. This seemingly innocuous comment, however, sparked considerable backlash. Critics, including MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski and New York Post columnist John Podhoretz, took to the internet to express their disapproval of Watters' comment, deeming it inappropriate and disrespectful.
Clarification and the Unplanned Vacation
In response to the mounting criticism, Watters took to Twitter, seeking to clarify his statement. He insisted that his comment pertained solely to the quality of Ivanka's voice, which he likened to that of a smooth jazz radio DJ. However, amid the ongoing controversy, Watters announced at the end of the Wednesday night edition of "The Five" that he would be taking a family vacation until the following Monday. The New York Times reported on Watters' sudden absence from the show.
The Debate Over Watters' Comment
While the nature of Watters' comment and its interpretation continues to spark debate, his swift vacation has been perceived by some as a hasty retreat in the wake of the incident. This incident underscores the crucial role of public figures in modeling respectful dialogue, especially in the context of discussing the rights and roles of women in society.
