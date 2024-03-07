FOX & Friends Announces Second Annual Faith & Friends Concert Series for Lent 2024

New York, NY - March 7, 2024 - FOX News Channel's (FNC) flagship morning program, FOX & Friends, is set to host its eagerly awaited second annual Faith & Friends concert series. This unique event, celebrating the Lenten season, will spotlight live performances from celebrated faith-based artists every Friday throughout March, culminating in Easter festivities.

Star-Studded Lineup for Spiritual Celebration

The Faith & Friends concert series is poised to captivate audiences with a roster of highly acclaimed artists, including Anne Wilson, Ricky Dillard, Passion Music, Anthony Evans, Terrian, and Matthew West. The series kicks off on March 3rd with a performance by Anne Wilson, followed by weekly showcases of musical talent, each artist bringing their unique flavor of faith-based music to the fore. This diverse lineup promises to offer something for every viewer, reinforcing FOX & Friends' commitment to delivering engaging and uplifting content.

A Tradition of Excellence

FOX & Friends, co-hosted by Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, Brian Kilmeade, and Lawrence Jones, continues to dominate morning television, marking its 22nd year as the number one morning program. The show's blend of news, weather, sports, and entertainment, coupled with its casual and spontaneous discussion style, has endeared it to millions of viewers. FNC's accomplishment as the most-watched television news channel for 22 consecutive years, and its standing as the top network in basic cable for the last eight years, underscore the channel's enduring appeal and influence in the news landscape.

Impact and Anticipation

The Faith & Friends concert series not only serves as a platform for showcasing faith-based music but also reinforces FNC's commitment to providing diverse and enriching content for its viewers. As audiences around the country tune in to celebrate the holy season of Lent, the series promises to offer moments of reflection, joy, and community. With the successful launch of its second annual series, FOX & Friends continues to set the bar for innovative programming in morning television.