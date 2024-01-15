en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Fox Crossing’s Americana Pipedream Apparel: A Rapidly Growing Military Surplus Business

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:30 am EST
Fox Crossing’s Americana Pipedream Apparel: A Rapidly Growing Military Surplus Business

Childhood friends turned business partners, Logan McGrath and Aiden Olson, are making significant strides in the military surplus industry. Their company, Americana Pipedream Apparel, has recently acquired a notable property in Fox Crossing formerly occupied by Harp Gallery Antiques & Furniture.

Acquisition of a New Frontier

The property, located at 2495 Northern Road, was bought in June 2024. The duo plans to transform it into a warehouse and office space for their burgeoning e-commerce operations. This acquisition is a significant leap for the company, which has grown rapidly from a no-commercial-space venture in 2021 to owning a 24,000 square foot property.

Ambitious Plans for Growth

The co-owners, aged 21 and 22, are not resting on their laurels. They have bigger plans for Americana Pipedream Apparel. Apart from the ongoing remodeling, they also aim to construct an additional warehouse on a neighboring vacant lot. This expansion will not only boost their storage capabilities but also create potential for further business growth.

Diversifying the Product Range

While the company currently specializes in military surplus clothing and equipment, McGrath and Olson are looking towards the future. They hope to diversify their offerings to include outdoor, sporting, and camping goods, and even venture into producing original clothing designs. This diversification strategy is expected to broaden their customer base and increase their market share in the industry.

Embracing Modern Marketing

The co-owners are also leveraging the power of social media for their marketing strategies. They focus on creating short-form content on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where they blend historical storytelling with entertainment. This innovative approach is helping the company connect with a younger audience and foster a strong online presence.

In summary, Americana Pipedream Apparel is carving a niche in the military surplus industry, led by its ambitious co-owners. Their recent acquisition and future plans indicate their intention to continue growing and diversifying, all while keeping their marketing strategies aligned with the current digital age.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
32 seconds ago
Call Center AI Market Set for Monumental Growth by 2030
In a world increasingly driven by digitization, the Global Call Center AI Market is poised for a remarkable leap. From a valuation of USD 1.60 Billion in 2022, the market is projected to propel to a staggering USD 7.60 Billion by 2030, manifesting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period
Call Center AI Market Set for Monumental Growth by 2030
Inauguration of JW Marriott Hotel Marks Milestone in Oman's Tourism Development
1 min ago
Inauguration of JW Marriott Hotel Marks Milestone in Oman's Tourism Development
Asiana Airlines' Cargo Division Sale Sparks Interest Amid Merger Talks
1 min ago
Asiana Airlines' Cargo Division Sale Sparks Interest Amid Merger Talks
ATI's Consistent Earnings Growth and Insider Ownership Portend Potential Investment Opportunity
55 seconds ago
ATI's Consistent Earnings Growth and Insider Ownership Portend Potential Investment Opportunity
2023 CPI in Azerbaijan: An Analysis of Price Changes and Economic Implications
58 seconds ago
2023 CPI in Azerbaijan: An Analysis of Price Changes and Economic Implications
Google Business Profiles Unveils 'View Market Comparison' Feature for Hotels
1 min ago
Google Business Profiles Unveils 'View Market Comparison' Feature for Hotels
Latest Headlines
World News
Tennessee Titans Brace for Free Agency: A Roster Reset in the Offing?
16 seconds
Tennessee Titans Brace for Free Agency: A Roster Reset in the Offing?
Investigation Reveals Allergenic Heavy Metals in Popular Lipstick Brands
26 seconds
Investigation Reveals Allergenic Heavy Metals in Popular Lipstick Brands
OXR1 Gene - A Key to Longevity and Healthy Brain Aging: A Study by Buck Institute
26 seconds
OXR1 Gene - A Key to Longevity and Healthy Brain Aging: A Study by Buck Institute
Uganda's Speaker Inaugurates New Teaching Hospital in Bukedea District
52 seconds
Uganda's Speaker Inaugurates New Teaching Hospital in Bukedea District
Curtis Jones: The Testament to Consistent Playtime and Player Development
58 seconds
Curtis Jones: The Testament to Consistent Playtime and Player Development
President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute to P.A. Sangma During Northeast Tour
1 min
President Droupadi Murmu Pays Tribute to P.A. Sangma During Northeast Tour
Caroline Garcia Upsets Naomi Osaka in 2024 Australian Open First Round
1 min
Caroline Garcia Upsets Naomi Osaka in 2024 Australian Open First Round
Steelers Triumph Over Ravens, Set Sights on Bills in Wild Card Clash
1 min
Steelers Triumph Over Ravens, Set Sights on Bills in Wild Card Clash
Muckhart Golf Club to Host Scottish Girls' Under 16 Open Championship
1 min
Muckhart Golf Club to Host Scottish Girls' Under 16 Open Championship
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
12 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
59 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app