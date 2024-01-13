FourKites Showcases Integration with Zebra’s Workcloud at NRF 2024, Aiming to Optimize Retail Supply Chain Operations

FourKites, a prominent supply chain visibility company, is gearing up to showcase its novel integration with Zebra’s Workcloud Workforce Optimization Suite at NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show in New York. The integration, a part of Zebra Technologies’ PartnerConnect Program since 2023, is designed to fortify workforce management and task execution. This is achieved by delivering real-time mobile updates through FourKites’ multimodal Dynamic ETAs and live tracking details. These updates will significantly help to enhance labor schedules and allocate tasks based on shipment arrival times, thereby streamlining retail supply chain operations.

A Solution for Modern Retail Supply Chain Complexities

The solution addresses the intricacies of present-day retail supply chains, which are grappling with labor challenges, unpredictable demand, and the rise of omnichannel business models. The integration taps into real-time data, enabling retailers to cut down labor costs, circumvent scheduling issues, and boost on-shelf inventory availability.

FourKites’ Role in Global Supply Chain Visibility

FourKites, recognized for tracking over 3.2 million shipments daily across diverse modes of transport, serves a broad spectrum of global brands. The company underscores the criticality of leveraging real-time supply chain data to augment efficiency and customer experience in retail.

Fostering Agility and Predictability in Retail Supply Chains

This integration comes at an opportune moment when retail supply chains are witnessing increasing complexity. The solution aims to infuse agility and predictability into retail supply chains, with Dynamic ETAs exhibiting an accuracy up to six times higher than the industry standard. Furthermore, the solution aids retailers in reducing labor costs, evading overtime pay and penalties for last-minute shift cancellations, and enhancing the customer experience. Ultimately, this collaboration seeks to equip retailers with the real-time transit insights they necessitate.