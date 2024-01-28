Four-Star Recruit Sharlandiin Strange Commits to Syracuse: A promising start to 2025 Class

Sharlandiin Strange, a four-star edge recruit from Cheltenham, Pennsylvania, has committed to Syracuse University. The highly sought-after player chose Syracuse over four other prestigious programs: Pitt, Penn State, Rutgers, and USC. This commitment marks a significant milestone for Syracuse, with Strange's addition to their roster being the first for their 2025 class.

Official Visit to Syracuse

Strange's decision comes on the heels of an official visit to Syracuse. The recruit described his visit as 'great,' with a Syracuse basketball game emerging as the highlight of his tour. The game proved to be an electrifying spectacle, culminating in Syracuse's victory over Miami with a buzzer-beating three-pointer. The atmosphere and camaraderie showcased at the game left a lasting impression on Strange, who eagerly anticipates joining the Orange.

A Stellar Addition to the 2025 Class

Sharlandiin Strange, a top-300 national prospect, brings with him not only his exceptional skills but also a reputation for excellence. His commitment to Syracuse signifies a significant boost to their 2025 class, positioning them well for future games. The four-star edge player's decision to join the Orange is a testament to Syracuse's compelling program and their ongoing commitment to fostering sports talent.

Looking Ahead

With Strange's commitment, Syracuse has successfully kick-started their 2025 recruitment drive. His decision is a promising indicator for the team's future, with the potential to attract more high-profile recruits. As Syracuse's 2025 roster begins to take shape, all eyes will remain on the team as they navigate the challenging terrain of college football.