Business

Four-Day Work Week: A Rising Phenomenon Among Younger Workers

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
As we step into 2024, the world of work is undergoing a major transformation. Among the notable changes, the idea of a four-day work week is gaining significant traction, especially among the younger generation. The concept isn’t new, but it has gained momentum recently, backed by compelling data and legislative efforts.

Four-Day Work Week: A Popular Choice Among Young Workers

According to a 2023 Bankrate survey, a staggering 83% of workers aged between 18 and 42 are in favor of a four-day work week. This demographic, primarily consisting of Gen-Z and millennials, seems prepared to make significant sacrifices to achieve this goal. Options such as working longer hours, changing jobs, or even giving up remote work opportunities are on the table. In fact, around 13% are even willing to accept lower pay to make this transition.

Lack of Adoption Despite Rising Interest

Despite this high interest, only 12% of U.S. workers report that their employers currently offer a four-day work week, as per ADP data. The gap between demand and availability is evident, but there are signs of change on the horizon. Sarah Foster, an analyst at Bankrate, predicts a shift in attitudes and practices in the coming years.

Trials Show Promising Results

Juliet Schor, the lead researcher for Four Day Week Global, points to the success of ongoing international trials. Numerous companies, including some in the U.S., have adopted a four-day work week without reducing pay or extending daily hours. These trials have led to substantial improvements in various well-being measures for employees. Moreover, an impressive 95% of companies that participated have opted not to return to a traditional five-day schedule, proving the efficacy of this new approach.

Legislative Efforts to Promote the Four-Day Work Week

Changes are not just occurring at the corporate level. Legislative efforts in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania are in the pipeline to establish pilot programs that offer tax incentives to companies trying out a four-day work week. The aim is to collect data that could help other employers implement this new schedule more effectively. Schor anticipates a rapid increase in the number of U.S. companies offering a four-day work week in the coming years, backed by these legislative efforts and the promising results of existing trials.

The four-day work week is more than just a trending buzzword. It’s a potent symbol of a rapidly evolving work culture in the U.S., driven by changing employee preferences, ongoing trials, and potentially, supportive legislation. As 2024 unfolds, it will be intriguing to observe how this shift shapes the future of work in America and worldwide.

Business United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

