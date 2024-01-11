en English
Business

Forward Air’s Stock Plummets Amid Wolfe Downgrade and Omni Logistics Merger

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:10 pm EST
Forward Air’s Stock Plummets Amid Wolfe Downgrade and Omni Logistics Merger

Shares of Forward Air, a NASDAQ-listed logistics services firm under the trading symbol FWRD, experienced a sharp decline, plummeting almost 6% on a recent Wednesday. The drop in stock value comes in the wake of a downgrade by brokerage firm Wolfe from Peer Perform to Underperform. Furthermore, Wolfe established a price target for the company at $50, a move triggered by Forward Air’s performance in the previous year, where it emerged as the worst-performing stock in Wolfe’s transportation coverage.

Downward Revisions and Merging Plans

Forward Air has also witnessed substantial downward revisions in its earnings per share (EPS) forecasts, adding to the stock’s dismal performance. A significant factor contributing to the stock’s downward spiral is Forward Air’s announcement of its merger plans with Omni Logistics, a company owned by Ridgemont Equity Partners. This merger, structured as a cash-and-stock transaction, aims to bolster Forward Air’s domestic operations. The merger announcement was made in August of the previous year.

Multi-Year Low for Forward Air

As a result of these developments, Forward Air’s shares have plummeted to a multi-year low, dipping into the mid-$50s range. This declivity reflects not only the company’s poor performance in the previous year but also investors’ apprehensions about the forthcoming merger with Omni Logistics.

Analysts and Investors Respond

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FWRD, with institutional investors and hedge funds reducing their stakes in the company. Forward Air’s recent earnings results and dividend payout, coupled with the market’s response to Wolfe’s downgrade, have triggered a gap down before the market opened, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

Business Transportation United States
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

