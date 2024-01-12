en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Fortune American Companies Engage in Roundtable with Gujarat CM at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:05 am EST
Fortune American Companies Engage in Roundtable with Gujarat CM at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

As the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 unfolded, a delegation of 35 Fortune American companies, under the banner of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), held a crucial roundtable meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The delegation, spearheaded by President and CEO Mukesh Aghi, delved into potential investment opportunities in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) and its International Financial Services Centre (GIFT IFSC). The agenda also included discussions on collaborations in pivotal sectors such as industrial, business, IT, and FinTech in Gujarat.

Strengthening the US-Gujarat Economic Ties

Chief Minister Patel expressed his buoyancy about the ongoing partnership with USISPF, acknowledging its contributions since 2017. He highlighted that the United States is a significant export destination for Gujarat, with more than 120 American companies already operating in the state. Both parties unanimously recognized the robust entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to mutual growth and development that epitomize the relationship between the United States and Gujarat.

USISPF’s Crucial Role

The USISPF, playing a vital role in fostering economic ties between the two regions, serves as an independent institution supporting business, non-profit organizations, the diaspora, and government relations between India and the United States. This meeting serves as a testament to the USISPF’s commitment to strengthening the US-India partnership.

Highlights of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 witnessed several global leaders and business titans addressing the summit and announcing substantial investments. Ambani’s Reliance, Adani’s Group, and Tata Sons made significant investment announcements. Adani group declared an investment exceeding Rs 2 Lakh crores in Gujarat while Grew Energy signed a Memorandum of Understanding worth Rs 3,800 crore. The summit also saw the signing of 3 MoUs in the semiconductor sector, including a Rs 1,250 crore investment by South Korean firm Simmtech. The Tata group also announced a major investment in fab manufacturing in Gujarat, underlining the substantial investment opportunities presented at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

0
Business India United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
UK Economy Experiences Revival in November with Services and Production Sector Leading the Charge
November painted a hopeful picture for the United Kingdom’s economy as it demonstrated signs of recovery with a slight but notable expansion. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data illuminates this upward trend, revealing a 0.3 percent growth in the nation’s real gross domestic product (GDP), a welcome shift from the 0.3 percent decline witnessed
UK Economy Experiences Revival in November with Services and Production Sector Leading the Charge
North America Agricultural Tractor Machinery Market: Navigating Challenges and Harnessing Opportunities
3 mins ago
North America Agricultural Tractor Machinery Market: Navigating Challenges and Harnessing Opportunities
Bengaluru Man Finds Metal Piece in Chicken Shawarma Ordered via Swiggy
3 mins ago
Bengaluru Man Finds Metal Piece in Chicken Shawarma Ordered via Swiggy
TCS Discusses Q3 Results, Strategies for Margin Resilience
2 mins ago
TCS Discusses Q3 Results, Strategies for Margin Resilience
Former Malaysian Finance Minister Claims Financial Loss Due to Politics, Challenges MACC Investigation
2 mins ago
Former Malaysian Finance Minister Claims Financial Loss Due to Politics, Challenges MACC Investigation
Cyrus Poonawalla: A Pillar in Vaccine Development and India's Third Richest Individual
3 mins ago
Cyrus Poonawalla: A Pillar in Vaccine Development and India's Third Richest Individual
Latest Headlines
World News
Chris Christie Suspends 2024 Presidential Campaign: Implications and What's Next
23 seconds
Chris Christie Suspends 2024 Presidential Campaign: Implications and What's Next
Santa Clara Ends Losing Streak to Gonzaga with Last-Second Victory
35 seconds
Santa Clara Ends Losing Streak to Gonzaga with Last-Second Victory
Callisto Pasuwa: The Serial Winner with a Trove of Trophies
2 mins
Callisto Pasuwa: The Serial Winner with a Trove of Trophies
Former Malaysian Finance Minister Claims Financial Loss Due to Politics, Challenges MACC Investigation
2 mins
Former Malaysian Finance Minister Claims Financial Loss Due to Politics, Challenges MACC Investigation
2024 Election Cycle Kicks Off Amidst a Flurry of News
3 mins
2024 Election Cycle Kicks Off Amidst a Flurry of News
Cyrus Poonawalla: A Pillar in Vaccine Development and India's Third Richest Individual
3 mins
Cyrus Poonawalla: A Pillar in Vaccine Development and India's Third Richest Individual
Madonna: Ageless Allure on Celebration Tour Amid Health Challenges
3 mins
Madonna: Ageless Allure on Celebration Tour Amid Health Challenges
Senate Advances Bill to Reform State Election Cycle
3 mins
Senate Advances Bill to Reform State Election Cycle
NBA Looks to Transform 2024 Draft into Two-Night Event
4 mins
NBA Looks to Transform 2024 Draft into Two-Night Event
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
7 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
16 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
17 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
19 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app