Fortune American Companies Engage in Roundtable with Gujarat CM at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

As the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 unfolded, a delegation of 35 Fortune American companies, under the banner of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), held a crucial roundtable meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. The delegation, spearheaded by President and CEO Mukesh Aghi, delved into potential investment opportunities in the Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT) and its International Financial Services Centre (GIFT IFSC). The agenda also included discussions on collaborations in pivotal sectors such as industrial, business, IT, and FinTech in Gujarat.

Strengthening the US-Gujarat Economic Ties

Chief Minister Patel expressed his buoyancy about the ongoing partnership with USISPF, acknowledging its contributions since 2017. He highlighted that the United States is a significant export destination for Gujarat, with more than 120 American companies already operating in the state. Both parties unanimously recognized the robust entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to mutual growth and development that epitomize the relationship between the United States and Gujarat.

USISPF’s Crucial Role

The USISPF, playing a vital role in fostering economic ties between the two regions, serves as an independent institution supporting business, non-profit organizations, the diaspora, and government relations between India and the United States. This meeting serves as a testament to the USISPF’s commitment to strengthening the US-India partnership.

Highlights of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 witnessed several global leaders and business titans addressing the summit and announcing substantial investments. Ambani’s Reliance, Adani’s Group, and Tata Sons made significant investment announcements. Adani group declared an investment exceeding Rs 2 Lakh crores in Gujarat while Grew Energy signed a Memorandum of Understanding worth Rs 3,800 crore. The summit also saw the signing of 3 MoUs in the semiconductor sector, including a Rs 1,250 crore investment by South Korean firm Simmtech. The Tata group also announced a major investment in fab manufacturing in Gujarat, underlining the substantial investment opportunities presented at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.