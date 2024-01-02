en English
Business

Fortrea Executives to Present at the 42nd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:10 am EST
Fortrea, a leading global contract research organization (CRO), has confirmed its participation at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The company’s Chairman and CEO, Tom Pike, and CFO, Jill McConnell, are set to present at the event on January 10 at 3:00 pm PST.

Fortrea’s Role in the Life Sciences Industry

As a prominent player in the life sciences industry, Fortrea provides comprehensive solutions, including phase I-IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, technology-enabled trial solutions, and post-approval services. The company’s role in shaping clinical development and patient access solutions makes its presence at the conference all the more integral.

Live Webcast for Investors

The company has announced that the live webcast of the presentation will be available to investors and other parties interested in Fortrea’s operations. Access to this webcast can be obtained through the Fortrea Investor Relations website.

Availability of Webcast Replay

In addition, Fortrea has guaranteed that a replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the event. This ensures that those unable to attend the live webcast will not miss out on the insights provided by the company’s top executives.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

