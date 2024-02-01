Fort Worth Zoo Welcomes First Mandrill Birth in Over 30 Years

For the first time in over three decades, the Fort Worth Zoo in Texas has witnessed the birth of a baby mandrill. The newborn mandrill, christened Ruby, was welcomed by parents Scarlett and JJ on January 11, 2023. This event marks a significant and rare occasion, as it's only the third mandrill birth in the zoo's history.

A Name with a Touch of Sentiment

The name Ruby was carefully chosen to honor her mother, Scarlett. This tender homage signifies the strong bond already forming between the mother and daughter. Mandrill infants are renowned for their close maternal relationships, often nursing for up to a year and maintaining a strong bond with their mothers even post-weaning.

Conservation in Progress

The birth of Ruby is not just a cause for celebration within the zoo but also a glimmer of hope for the mandrill population worldwide. Mandrills are currently classified as a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Hence, each birth is a crucial step towards the conservation of the species.

An Adorable Addition to the Primate Family

Due to Ruby's close proximity to Scarlett, the exact weight or measurements are yet to be determined by the zoo's animal care team. However, it's estimated that she weighs around 2 pounds, roughly the size of a pineapple. Already making her public debut, Ruby can be found in the World of Primates habitat at the zoo, clinging to her mother, inviting visitors to witness this adorable addition to the primate family.