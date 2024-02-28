Fort Worth Welcomes 'Instructions for a Séance': A Magical Blend of Humor and History

Katie Bender's latest theatrical venture, 'Instructions for a Séance', has captivated Fort Worth audiences at the Amphibian Stage, offering a unique mix of humor, history, and magic. This one-woman play, conceived and performed by Bender herself, takes attendees on a mystical journey with the aim of summoning the legendary Harry Houdini. It's a metaphorical quest for escape from the everyday struggles of being a mother, wife, and artist. The adaptation of the play for a Fort Worth audience, complete with local landmarks and history, has made it especially resonant with local theatergoers.

From Concept to Fort Worth Stage

The journey of 'Instructions for a Séance' from its initial workshop at Houston's Alley Theatre to the Fort Worth stage is a testament to Bender's deep connection to the area and her flexibility as a playwright. Director Lily Wolff shares insights into the collaborative process, highlighting Bender's openness to feedback and adaptation of the script to include Fort Worth's rich history and landmarks. This personalized touch not only engages the audience but also pays homage to Bender's childhood memories of the area.

Magic Behind the Scenes

Integral to the play's success is the meticulous work of the production team, including lighting designer Paige Seber and magic consultant Brett Schneider. Their innovative approaches, from programmable LED-lit candles to the incorporation of magic tricks, enhance the play's mystical ambiance and narrative. These elements are crucial in fulfilling the play's promise of channelling supernatural powers, offering audiences a truly immersive experience.

Collaborative Effort Shines

Despite being a one-woman show, 'Instructions for a Séance' is the result of a collaborative effort, underscoring the importance of teamwork in bringing a theatrical vision to life. The adaptation of the play for a Fort Worth audience is a prime example of how local references and history can deepen the connection between a performance and its viewers. Bender's personal journey, intertwined with Houdini's legacy and the essence of Fort Worth, makes for a compelling narrative that is both entertaining and reflective.

The success of 'Instructions for a Séance' at the Amphibian Stage highlights the vibrant cultural landscape of Fort Worth and the power of theater to connect with audiences on a deeply personal level. As Bender's play continues to enchant viewers, it serves as a reminder of the magic that can be found in storytelling, collaboration, and the exploration of our own histories and challenges.