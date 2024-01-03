en English
Business

Fort Worth Imposes New Fees to Combat Improper Trash Disposal

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
Fort Worth Imposes New Fees to Combat Improper Trash Disposal

Fort Worth, a city in Texas, has introduced a new policy to counter the improper disposal of trash, a prevalent issue that has escalated since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. From now on, residents will be charged $6 for each overloaded bin and $3 for every loose bag not secured within the bins. This action was prompted by reports from Waste Management, the city’s contractor, accounting for over 30,000 instances of extra bags and overloaded carts in the past year.

Improper Disposal: A Growing Concern

The city’s waste management process consists of three different sized brown carts for regular trash, blue carts for recyclables, and green carts for yard waste. However, the current system has been overwhelmed with instances of carts being overloaded and surrounded by loose bags. The surge in violations began with the coronavirus pandemic and has continued unabated, leading to the imposition of the new fees.

A Response to Unprecedented Violations

According to the city’s new policy, residents will be charged $6 for each overloaded cart and $3 for each loose bag. The city has also deployed Smart Trucks equipped with cameras to monitor and document violations. In case of a dispute, residents can contest the charges using evidence provided by the camera system. The aim is not to generate revenue, but to ensure better compliance with trash disposal rules and improve the overall waste management system.

Residents Express Concerns

The new policy has elicited a mixed response from residents. Tracy Spence, a Fort Worth resident, has voiced her concerns about the financial implications of the new fees and questioned the need for such stringent regulations. The city has not sent out mail notifications about the changes. Instead, they posted about the new fees online and are offering a grace period to allow residents to adjust to the new regulations.

In conclusion, the new policy is not a revenue-generating move, but a measure to ensure better waste management, improve resident compliance, and potentially enhance citywide services. It remains to be seen how this new initiative will impact the city’s waste management in the long run.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

