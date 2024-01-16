Fort Smith Regional Airport Sees Slight Dip in Enplanements, Aims Higher for 2024

In 2023, Fort Smith Regional Airport reported a slight dip of 1.7% in enplanements from the previous year, with a record of 60,669 passengers. The decline in airport traffic is ascribed to American Airlines' strategy of operating larger aircraft and reducing daily flights from four to three. However, the total seat count remained steady, suggesting a maintained capacity despite the drop in flight frequency.

Load Factor and Future Prospects

Airport Director Michael Griffin pointed out that the load factor, which denotes the percentage of filled seats per flight, is marginally below the 80% mark. This threshold is what American Airlines aims to sustain before adding new flights. Griffin also mentioned that Fort Smith Regional Airport is making strides to boost the load factor. The intent is not only to reinstate the fourth flight but also to draw in new carriers and introduce more routes.

Funding and Expansion Plans

In August 2022, the airport secured a grant of $1.145 million to pioneer air service to Chicago or another northeastern destination. The firm Mead & Hunt has been hired to help the airport achieve this objective. Unlike Fort Smith's decline, the Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) and the Clinton National Airport in Little Rock witnessed an increase in enplanements for the January to October period of 2023. XNA's passenger count surged by 18.8%, and Clinton National's by 11.2% compared to the same span in 2022.

Challenges of the Aviation Industry

Simultaneously, American Airlines Group, among other leading U.S. airlines, suffered a sharp selloff in stocks after Delta Air Lines downgraded its 2024 outlook. This move underscores the cost and margin pressures plaguing the sector. Furthermore, the grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 led to flight cancellations for United Airlines and Alaska Air, raising investors' concerns about the potential impact on their revenue. Despite these challenges, the aviation sector strives to navigate every storm, ensuring the safety and convenience of its passengers.