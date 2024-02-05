Fort Pierce Unveils Housing Assistance Programs Amid Rising Living Costs

In the face of Florida's escalating cost of living, Fort Pierce is offering its residents an economic lifeline through three housing assistance programs. These initiatives, backed by federal and state grants, are designed to ease the path to homeownership and assure residential stability within the city.

Home Purchase Assistance Program

Under the auspices of the American Rescue Plan Act and the State Housing Initiative Partnership (SHIP), the city has launched the Home Purchase Assistance Program. This program, endowed with a total funding of $720,000, aims to enable eligible individuals and families to buy homes within Fort Pierce. Operating on a first-come, first-served basis, the program will start accepting applications from February 12.

Residential Rehabilitation Program

The second initiative, the Residential Rehabilitation Program, is fueled by a combined $1.15 million from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and SHIP. This program offers financial assistance to income-eligible households for rehabilitating their existing homes. Similar to the first program, applications will be processed in the order they are received.

Rapid Rehousing Program

The final program, the Rapid Rehousing Program, is funded with $250,000 from the CDBG and SHIP. Unlike the other two programs, this initiative offers rental assistance but can only be accessed through referrals from social service agencies. The city will close applications for this program on March 12.

For the Home Purchase Assistance and Residential Rehabilitation programs, applicants must attend mandatory orientation sessions. Proof of attendance at these sessions is a prerequisite for application consideration. For more detailed information and application guidelines, residents are encouraged to visit the Fort Pierce city website or reach out to their Grants Administration Division.