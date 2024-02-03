Fort Novosel Bids Farewell to Veterans with 98 Years of Combined Service

At the grandeur-filled U.S. Army Aviation Museum, the Fort Novosel Quarterly Retirement Ceremony unfurled on February 2, marking the end of an era for four military stalwarts. With a combined 98 years of service to their credit, the soldiers bid adieu to their uniforms, embarking on the next chapter of their lives. The ceremony, a testament to the soldiers' unwavering commitment and dedication, was presided over by Col. Bryan C. Jones, commander of Air Traffic Services Command and the 164th Theater Airfield Operations Group, and Command Sgt. Maj. Caleb T. Baugh.

A Farewell to Veterans

The retirees included a quartet of seasoned soldiers, each leaving a distinct mark in their respective roles. Capt. Marc J. Taylor, with 21 years of service across various locations, was noted for his mentorship roles. His guidance has been instrumental in shaping the careers of many younger soldiers. Chief Warrant Officer Five Immanuel Delacruz, who clocked an impressive 36 years of service, was lauded for his work as an instructor pilot. His teachings have been crucial in ensuring the safe flights of numerous aircraft.

Legacy of Service

Chief Warrant Officer Four Seth Armstrong, after serving for 20 years, prided himself on a remarkable record of never losing a ground soldier or crewmember under his watch. This record is a testament to his dedication and commitment to the safety of his fellow servicemen. Sgt. 1st Class Erich G. Schmitt, with 21 years of service, was commended for his leadership at the National Training Center. His leadership skills have been paramount in maintaining the high standards of the center.

Post-Service Plans

Reflecting on their illustrious careers, each retiree shared their post-retirement plans, signaling the start of a new journey. With intentions to settle in different parts of the United States, they are ready to bring their vast experience and discipline to their communities and future endeavors. The retirement ceremony served as a poignant reminder of the soldiers' unwavering commitment to their country, leaving a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire future generations of servicemen and servicewomen.