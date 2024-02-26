Fort Morgan's Stage for Wordsmiths: CACE's Open Mic Night Invites Literary Enthusiasts

In the heart of Fort Morgan, a new chapter unfolds as the Morgan Community College's Center for Arts and Community Enrichment (CACE) prepares to host an Open Mic event, marking a celebration of literary talent within the community. Scheduled for March 7, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Books on Main, this gathering promises a vibrant platform for poets, writers, and literary performers to share their voice. With Ryan Burmester, known for his comedic brilliance and 'Questionable Advice' show, serving as the evening's emcee, the event is poised to be an engaging blend of literature and laughter.

A Stage for Voices

At the core of this literary evening is the opportunity for local talent to step into the limelight. Whether it's sharing an original piece or reciting a beloved poem, participants are encouraged to showcase their literary prowess in a welcoming atmosphere. The open mic format, a tradition of CACE, underscores the organization's commitment to fostering community engagement and celebrating the diversity of voices within Fort Morgan.

A Cozy Venue

Books on Main, a newcomer to the downtown business scene, offers the perfect backdrop for this event. Its cozy ambiance sets the stage for an intimate evening of storytelling and poetry, further enriching Fort Morgan's cultural landscape. As participants and attendees gather, light refreshments will be available, adding to the convivial atmosphere. Those interested in taking the stage can sign up for reading slots upon arrival, ensuring a spontaneous and dynamic lineup of performances.

Enriching Community Through Art

CACE's mission to provide free enrichment opportunities shines through in events like the Open Mic night. By offering a space for artistic expression, CACE strengthens the bonds within the community, highlighting the role of arts and culture in bringing people together. Interested individuals can reach out to CACE Coordinator Suzanna Spears for more information on this event and future activities, ensuring the continuation of a vibrant community arts program.