Fort Monroe Waterfront Resort Development Put on Hold

In a surprising turn of events, the ambitious project to transform the southwest corner of Fort Monroe into a waterfront resort has been put on hold. The Fort Monroe Authority and Pack Brothers Hospitality, who have been spearheading the initiative since 2019, have announced the cessation of negotiations for the redevelopment. The decision comes in the wake of escalating costs that have made the development economically unfeasible.

A Promising Vision Hits a Roadblock

The original plans for the site were grandiose. They included a 90-room boutique hotel, a 500-seat restaurant offering outdoor seating and panoramic views of the scenic Chesapeake Bay, a remodelled marina boasting 300 slips, and a conference center and wedding venue capable of accommodating up to 250 guests. However, the dream of transforming the Old Point Comfort Marina into an attractive waterfront resort has hit a roadblock.

Continued Management Despite Setback

Despite the setback, Pack Brothers Hospitality has decided to continue managing the marina as they have since 2019. This implies that the marina's current operations, including the popular Deadrise Restaurant, will continue unchanged. This decision comes as a relief to many in the local community.

Future Redevelopment Still a Goal

Even though the proposed project has been halted, both the Fort Monroe Authority and Pack Brothers Hospitality have expressed their commitment to the long-term redevelopment of the marina. The Fort Monroe Authority, in particular, lauded Pack Brothers Hospitality for their dedication and reaffirmed their shared vision of revamping the marina into a waterfront resort eventually.