Military

Fort McCoy’s Brigade Headquarters Project Nears Completion: A Milestone in Infrastructure Development

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
Fort McCoy’s Brigade Headquarters Project Nears Completion: A Milestone in Infrastructure Development

As the hands of time march on, the transient training brigade headquarters project at Fort McCoy is nearing completion, with a striking 94% of the work completed as of December 8th. This represents a significant leap from the project’s 40% completion mark in early June and 80% status in early October. The project’s journey, which began in August 2022, has been a testament to the meticulous planning and execution of the Army Corps of Engineers Program Office at Fort McCoy, under the watchful eye of Ken Green.

Project Progress and Future Plans

The project, awarded an $11.96 million contract on June 9, 2022, has seen current work encompassing interior and exterior finishes, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing installations, and the integration of solar panels. The team’s efforts are expected to reach fruition by February 2024, marking the end of a significant chapter in Fort McCoy’s infrastructural development.

However, the transient training brigade headquarters project is but a single cog in the larger machinery at play. The grand blueprint involves the construction of two more brigade headquarters and four barracks buildings, two of which have already been completed, with another one currently under construction. This plan also includes the creation of two 160-room officer quarters, aimed at providing accommodation for the installation’s personnel.

Implications and Impact

All of these infrastructural enhancements are part of Fort McCoy’s Troop Housing Area Development Plan, which aims at fostering a denser, more walkable training environment. This plan also envisions reducing utility costs, thus creating a more sustainable and cost-effective infrastructure.

Fort McCoy, as part of the Army’s Installation Management Command, is on a transformative journey. The construction of a new 28.08 million barracks building, with a notice to proceed given on September 26, 2023, is one such step. As of January 2024, the construction progress for the third barracks stands at 1 percent, with an expected completion date of October 2, 2025. This master plan is a testament to the Army’s commitment to continuously upgrade the installation’s infrastructure, ensuring it remains a pivotal asset in the region.

As we look at the bigger picture, the economic implications of these projects cannot be underscored enough. Fort McCoy’s economic contribution in FY 2022 totaled approximately $2.52 billion, bolstering local economies and driving the region’s economic growth. As these infrastructural projects move forward, they will continue to leave a positive and lasting impact on the region’s economy, demonstrating the installation’s crucial role in the region’s economic stability.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

