Military

Fort McCoy Spearheads $28 Million Expansion to Bolster Military Infrastructure

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
Fort McCoy Spearheads $28 Million Expansion to Bolster Military Infrastructure

Fort McCoy, a pivotal training ground for the U.S. military in Wisconsin, has commenced a colossal expansion initiative. This significant project involves the erection of a new $28.08 million barracks building. The planned four-story, 60,000-square-foot edifice has been designed to accommodate 400 individuals.

BlindermanPower: The Architect of Progress

Construction conglomerate, BlindermanPower, has been entrusted with the task of converting this blueprint into a tangible reality. Greenlighted on September 26, 2023, the firm has been granted a generous timeline of 780 days to complete this ambitious undertaking. The proposed barracks will join two others of its kind, constructed in the same block since 2019, in a testament to the ongoing transformation of Fort McCoy.

A Comprehensive Overhaul of the 1600 Block

However, the true scale of this transformation extends beyond these barracks. The comprehensive redevelopment of the 1600 block at Fort McCoy also includes the impending construction of three brigade headquarters and two transient training officer quarters. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, renowned for delivering engineering solutions to secure the nation, is at the helm of this extensive development.

Fort McCoy: The Pulse of the Military

Since 1984, Fort McCoy has been a cradle of training for over 100,000 military personnel from various branches each year. This expansion is poised to augment the base’s infrastructure, further cementing its position as a vital cog in the U.S. military machine. The only Army base in Wisconsin, Fort McCoy operates under the aegis of the Installation Management Command and proudly upholds the motto ‘Total Force Training Center.’

Updates on this transformative construction can be accessed online, through Fort McCoy’s social media pages, and via the Digital Garrison app.

Military United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

