Fort McCoy Embarks on $28 Million Barracks Building Project

A new dawn breaks over Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, as the construction of a $28.08 million barracks building kickstarts, marking another significant stride in the base’s expansive redevelopment plan. The construction area, revealed on December 19, 2023, has become the heartbeat of Fort McCoy’s transformation, vividly embodying the base’s motto, We Are The Army’s Home.

A New Home for the Brave

The colossal four-story, 60,000-square-foot facility is designed to house 400 residents, encapsulating the spirit of unity that the U.S. Army embodies. The contract was awarded to BlindermanPower (Construction), a company that has shown its mettle by commencing work on September 26, 2023, with an ambitious plan to complete this project within 780 calendar days.

The 1600 Block Revamp

The new barracks are the nucleus of a larger transformation unfolding at the 1600 block of Fort McCoy. This ambitious revamp includes the construction of four barracks, two of which have already been completed since 2019, three brigade headquarters buildings, and two transient training officer quarters. The project is expertly managed by the Army Corps of Engineers and plays an essential role in supporting Fort McCoy’s mission as the Total Force Training Center.

Fort McCoy: The Army’s Home in Wisconsin

Fort McCoy stands as the sole U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin, serving over 100,000 military personnel annually since 1984. Its significant role in providing training support and facilities is unparalleled, making it a pivotal element of the U.S. Defense infrastructure. The public can stay connected with Fort McCoy through their Facebook and Twitter profiles, accessible by searching ‘ftmccoy’ and ‘usagmccoy,’ respectively. Additionally, the Digital Garrison app is available for download, ensuring that Fort McCoy’s updates are always just a tap away.