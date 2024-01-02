en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Military

Fort McCoy Embarks on $28 Million Barracks Building Project

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:04 pm EST
Fort McCoy Embarks on $28 Million Barracks Building Project

A new dawn breaks over Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, as the construction of a $28.08 million barracks building kickstarts, marking another significant stride in the base’s expansive redevelopment plan. The construction area, revealed on December 19, 2023, has become the heartbeat of Fort McCoy’s transformation, vividly embodying the base’s motto, We Are The Army’s Home.

A New Home for the Brave

The colossal four-story, 60,000-square-foot facility is designed to house 400 residents, encapsulating the spirit of unity that the U.S. Army embodies. The contract was awarded to BlindermanPower (Construction), a company that has shown its mettle by commencing work on September 26, 2023, with an ambitious plan to complete this project within 780 calendar days.

The 1600 Block Revamp

The new barracks are the nucleus of a larger transformation unfolding at the 1600 block of Fort McCoy. This ambitious revamp includes the construction of four barracks, two of which have already been completed since 2019, three brigade headquarters buildings, and two transient training officer quarters. The project is expertly managed by the Army Corps of Engineers and plays an essential role in supporting Fort McCoy’s mission as the Total Force Training Center.

Fort McCoy: The Army’s Home in Wisconsin

Fort McCoy stands as the sole U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin, serving over 100,000 military personnel annually since 1984. Its significant role in providing training support and facilities is unparalleled, making it a pivotal element of the U.S. Defense infrastructure. The public can stay connected with Fort McCoy through their Facebook and Twitter profiles, accessible by searching ‘ftmccoy’ and ‘usagmccoy,’ respectively. Additionally, the Digital Garrison app is available for download, ensuring that Fort McCoy’s updates are always just a tap away.

0
Military United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fort McCoy Spearheads $28 Million Expansion to Bolster Military Infrastructure

By BNN Correspondents

Camp Lejeune's Contaminated Water: A Legacy of Health Complications and a Battle for Justice

By BNN Correspondents

Fort McCoy's Brigade Headquarters Project Nears Completion: A Milestone in Infrastructure Development

By Salman Khan

Major Transformation Underway at Fort McCoy with New $28.08 Million Barracks

By BNN Correspondents

Historical Construction Project at Fort McCoy: Relocation and Resettin ...
@Military · 2 mins
Historical Construction Project at Fort McCoy: Relocation and Resettin ...
heart comment 0
Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces Proposes Immediate, Unconditional Ceasefire

By Ebenezer Mensah

Sudan's Rapid Support Forces Proposes Immediate, Unconditional Ceasefire
Retired Army Staff Sgt Ross Alewine’s Path to Recovery: A Journey Through Adaptive Sports

By Salman Khan

Retired Army Staff Sgt Ross Alewine's Path to Recovery: A Journey Through Adaptive Sports
Gardiner Criticizes UK’s Iraq Troop Reduction: A Sign of Weakness?

By BNN Correspondents

Gardiner Criticizes UK's Iraq Troop Reduction: A Sign of Weakness?
USS New Jersey Battleship Set for Major Maintenance After 32 Years

By BNN Correspondents

USS New Jersey Battleship Set for Major Maintenance After 32 Years
Latest Headlines
World News
Illinois' Historical Victories: A Tale of Triumph, Perseverance, and Spirit
53 seconds
Illinois' Historical Victories: A Tale of Triumph, Perseverance, and Spirit
Ghulam Nabi Azad Advocates Competent Governance Over Sectarian Politics
55 seconds
Ghulam Nabi Azad Advocates Competent Governance Over Sectarian Politics
Ashok Koul Lauds Modi Government's Efforts in Aiding Overlooked Demographics
58 seconds
Ashok Koul Lauds Modi Government's Efforts in Aiding Overlooked Demographics
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: Diverse Candidates and New Voting Reforms
1 min
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: Diverse Candidates and New Voting Reforms
Wyoming's Older Population: The Driving Force in 2022 Midterm Elections
1 min
Wyoming's Older Population: The Driving Force in 2022 Midterm Elections
University of Saskatchewan Researchers Explore Therapeutic Potential of Psychedelics
1 min
University of Saskatchewan Researchers Explore Therapeutic Potential of Psychedelics
Karine Jean-Pierre Champions President Biden's Accomplishments Amidst Challenges
1 min
Karine Jean-Pierre Champions President Biden's Accomplishments Amidst Challenges
InConnection Approach: A Beacon of Hope for Youth from Multi-Problem Families
1 min
InConnection Approach: A Beacon of Hope for Youth from Multi-Problem Families
2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross: A Standout Event in Anticipation
1 min
2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross: A Standout Event in Anticipation
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
2 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app