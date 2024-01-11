Fort Drum’s Winter Preparedness Training: Ensuring Safety Amid Sudden Weather Changes

At Fort Drum, a sudden shift in weather serves as a stark reminder to the community about the perennial importance of winter preparedness. Jose Charneco, a safety and occupational health specialist at Fort Drum’s Garrison Safety Office, underscores this urgency, especially in the wake of a recent windstorm and snowfall.

Winter Driving Course: A Beacon of Preparedness

Charneco, who spearheads the Winter Driving Course, counsels soldiers and their families on vehicle winterization, safe driving practices, and assembling an emergency kit. The kit, a necessity for all, should comprise a snowbrush, scraper, shovel, and sand or kitty litter for instant traction. For longer journeys, it’s recommended to carry blankets, warm clothing, and provisions like food and water.

Unveiling the ‘3 P’s’ of Winter Safety

The course, operational since October and running through March, encapsulates the ‘3 P’s’ of winter safety: Prepare, Protect, and Prevent. It further enlightens attendees on vehicle preparation for winter and the safe operation of snow blowers. The next class for community members is slated for January 23, with registration open at the Garrison Safety Office.

A Personal Touch: Charneco’s Journey

Charneco’s personal experiences, including his transition from the milder climates of the southern states to the severe winters in the North, add a personal and relatable touch to the classes. Designed to be both interactive and informative, these sessions aim to equip attendees with the knowledge and confidence to navigate winter’s challenges safely.