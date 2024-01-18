Fort Bragg: A Community United in Service and Opportunity

In the heart of Mendocino County, the community of Fort Bragg is stirring with a flurry of upcoming events and opportunities aimed at fostering community spirit and lending a helping hand to those in need.

Fort Bragg Food Bank: A Beacon of Hope for Pet Owners

On February 2nd, the Fort Bragg Food Bank, a local symbol of solidarity, is set to transform into an oasis of hope for low-income pet owners. In collaboration with the Second Chance project, the Food Bank will host a free flea and tick repellent giveaway for dogs. However, the generosity doesn't stop at repellent. Services extend to offer vet care assistance, puppy shots, rabies shots, and even spay/neuter services. Furthermore, pet supplies such as glucosamine tablets, leashes, collars, beds, and jackets will be available at no cost to the attendees. Partnering with Salty Paws, the project is also providing coupons for free nail clipping, pampering pets while easing the financial burden of their owners.

Mendocino Coast Writers' Conference 2024: A Launchpad for Local Talent

Parallel to the goodwill flowing at the Food Bank, the Mendocino Coast Writers' Conference (MCWC) 2024 is opening its doors to scholarship applications. High school students from Mendocino County, in particular, are encouraged to apply. The deadline for scholarship applications and the juried Master Class is February 15, 2024, with notifications expected by early March. General registration will open soon after, on March 15, 2024. The MCWC offers a variety of scholarship categories based on submission genre, fostering a nurturing environment for local writers to thrive and make their voices heard.

Circle of Horses: A Call for Volunteers

In a different corner of Fort Bragg, the Circle of Horses, a non-profit organization, is calling for volunteers for their adaptive riding program. The program, designed to benefit individuals through therapeutic riding, aims to enhance self-confidence, focus, self-esteem, communication, and socialization. No prior experience with horses is required, as the organization promises to provide comprehensive training. This volunteer opportunity offers a chance to give back to the community, while potentially discovering a new passion.