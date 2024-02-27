Former Packers Coach Joe Barry Lists Suamico Mansion for $1.2M After Joining Miami Dolphins

Following a notable transition in his professional career, former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry has put his lavish Suamico residence on the market for $1,199,900. Barry's move comes on the heels of his recent appointment as linebackers coach and run game coordinator for the Miami Dolphins, marking a new chapter in his extensive coaching career.

Advertisment

A Storied Residence in Suamico

Located in the prestigious Hunters Run subdivision, Barry's 4,397 square foot home is a testament to luxury living. With five bedrooms, 3-1/2 bathrooms, and an array of high-end amenities, this property stands out in the local real estate market. Highlights include a breakfast bar, quartz countertops in the kitchen, a spacious recreational room, and a relaxing hot tub. The residence, nestled on a .43-acre lot near the tranquil Barkhausen Waterfowl Reserve, also features a generous 3-1/2 stall garage and grants access to community perks such as a beach, private lake, and tennis courts. Acquired by Barry in March 2021 for $698,000, the house's listing price reflects the prestige of its location and the luxurious living it offers.

Barry's Coaching Odyssey

Advertisment

Joe Barry's coaching journey has been both diverse and distinguished. Spanning several teams across the National Football League (NFL), including stints in San Francisco, Tampa, Detroit, San Diego, Washington, and Los Angeles, Barry has developed a rich resume. His experience is not limited to the professional league; Barry's expertise also extends to the college level, showcasing his versatile coaching skills. This broad exposure to different teams and strategies has undoubtedly shaped his approach to the game, making him a valuable asset to any team. His recent move to join the Miami Dolphins as linebackers coach and run game coordinator is seen as a strategic enhancement to their coaching staff.

The Packers Connection in Real Estate

The local real estate market in Suamico and the surrounding areas often features properties owned by current and former Green Bay Packers players and coaches. Barry's house listing adds to the allure of the location, offering fans and potential buyers alike a unique connection to the storied football team. As the market evolves, these properties not only represent luxurious living spaces but also pieces of Packers history, attracting interest from a wide array of buyers.

As Joe Barry embarks on this new phase of his career with the Miami Dolphins, his departure from Green Bay is marked by the listing of his stunning Suamico home. This transition not only signifies a personal move for Barry but also adds a fascinating chapter to the ongoing narrative of Packers-related real estate in the area. With his extensive coaching background and the strategic significance of his new role, Barry's impact on the NFL continues to evolve, even as he leaves a tangible legacy in Green Bay through his former residence.