en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Former Nike Finance Manager Files $6 million Gender Discrimination Lawsuit

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:53 pm EST
Former Nike Finance Manager Files $6 million Gender Discrimination Lawsuit

Breaking the silence on alleged gender discrimination at Nike, former finance manager Lauren Hubler, who served the sports apparel giant from 2004 to 2021, has filed a lawsuit seeking $6 million in damages. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Portland, mirrors similar claims made in several other lawsuits against Nike since 2018, including one seeking class-action status.

Allegations of Gender Discrimination

Hubler paints an unsettling picture of a work environment that systematically devalues women, pays them less than men, offers lower starting salaries, and denies promotional opportunities to equally or more qualified women. Her personal experiences at Nike underline her allegations. Despite her consistent performance and contribution to the company, Hubler alleges that she was passed over for promotions in favor of less qualified male colleagues.

Accusations Against Nike’s CFO

Accusations in the lawsuit extend to the company’s top echelons. Matt Friend, Nike’s Chief Financial Officer, is accused of favoring friends and relatives for promotions over more deserving female employees. Such practices, Hubler claims, have perpetuated a cycle of discrimination and bias within the company.

Nike’s Stance and Steps Towards Inclusivity

Despite the series of lawsuits, Nike has consistently denied allegations of discrimination. The company claims that it has taken significant steps to improve inclusivity and compensation practices. The increase in the percentage of female vice presidents from 36% in fiscal 2018 to 44% supports Nike’s stance. However, the contentious issue of gender discrimination and pay disparity at Nike remains unresolved.

After a 17-year tenure at Nike, Hubler has since moved on to work as a senior director for Microsoft. Yet, her lawsuit stands as a stark reminder of the pervading issues that many multinational corporations need to address in their quest for inclusive growth.

0
Business United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
49 seconds ago
Linklaters Facilitates the Development of Innovative Energy-from-Waste Facility in Walsall
In a significant stride towards sustainable energy, Linklaters, the multinational law firm, has extended its advisory services to the financiers and hedge counterparties involved in the development of a cutting-edge energy-from-waste facility in Walsall, England. The facility is projected to be a pivotal player in addressing waste management issues and generating renewable energy, thus contributing
Linklaters Facilitates the Development of Innovative Energy-from-Waste Facility in Walsall
Non-Jordanian Investments on ASE: An Overview of December 2023
2 mins ago
Non-Jordanian Investments on ASE: An Overview of December 2023
DFS and Click & Find Collaborate to Revolutionize Fuel Transportation Monitoring
2 mins ago
DFS and Click & Find Collaborate to Revolutionize Fuel Transportation Monitoring
Rise in Dutch and British Wholesale Gas Prices Amid Cold Weather Forecast
1 min ago
Rise in Dutch and British Wholesale Gas Prices Amid Cold Weather Forecast
Minor National Decline in Quits Rate; Resilience in Healthcare Sector
1 min ago
Minor National Decline in Quits Rate; Resilience in Healthcare Sector
Shattuck Labs Inc Experiences Notable Rise in Stock Prices
2 mins ago
Shattuck Labs Inc Experiences Notable Rise in Stock Prices
Latest Headlines
World News
Critical Blood Shortage in Bakersfield: Houchin Community Blood Bank Appeals for Donations
36 seconds
Critical Blood Shortage in Bakersfield: Houchin Community Blood Bank Appeals for Donations
Novel Framework CollaTIL Sheds Light on Tumor Microenvironment in Gynecologic Cancers
45 seconds
Novel Framework CollaTIL Sheds Light on Tumor Microenvironment in Gynecologic Cancers
Missouri's 2024 Legislative Session Commences Amid Political Tensions
51 seconds
Missouri's 2024 Legislative Session Commences Amid Political Tensions
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Luke Littler in Historic PDC World Darts Championship Final
1 min
Luke Humphries Triumphs Over Luke Littler in Historic PDC World Darts Championship Final
COVID-19 Pandemic and Its Intriguing Impact on Pediatric UTI Diagnoses
1 min
COVID-19 Pandemic and Its Intriguing Impact on Pediatric UTI Diagnoses
Tarrant Mother Faces Additional Charges Following Daughter's Overdose Death
1 min
Tarrant Mother Faces Additional Charges Following Daughter's Overdose Death
Express Care Transport: A New Era of Accessible Healthcare in Eastern North Carolina
2 mins
Express Care Transport: A New Era of Accessible Healthcare in Eastern North Carolina
COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Cardiovascular Healthcare in Korea: A National Study
2 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on Cardiovascular Healthcare in Korea: A National Study
TikTok Influencer Sparks Discussion on Nail Salon Hygiene
2 mins
TikTok Influencer Sparks Discussion on Nail Salon Hygiene
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
25 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
38 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
4 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app