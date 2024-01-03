Former Nike Finance Manager Files $6 million Gender Discrimination Lawsuit

Breaking the silence on alleged gender discrimination at Nike, former finance manager Lauren Hubler, who served the sports apparel giant from 2004 to 2021, has filed a lawsuit seeking $6 million in damages. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court in Portland, mirrors similar claims made in several other lawsuits against Nike since 2018, including one seeking class-action status.

Allegations of Gender Discrimination

Hubler paints an unsettling picture of a work environment that systematically devalues women, pays them less than men, offers lower starting salaries, and denies promotional opportunities to equally or more qualified women. Her personal experiences at Nike underline her allegations. Despite her consistent performance and contribution to the company, Hubler alleges that she was passed over for promotions in favor of less qualified male colleagues.

Accusations Against Nike’s CFO

Accusations in the lawsuit extend to the company’s top echelons. Matt Friend, Nike’s Chief Financial Officer, is accused of favoring friends and relatives for promotions over more deserving female employees. Such practices, Hubler claims, have perpetuated a cycle of discrimination and bias within the company.

Nike’s Stance and Steps Towards Inclusivity

Despite the series of lawsuits, Nike has consistently denied allegations of discrimination. The company claims that it has taken significant steps to improve inclusivity and compensation practices. The increase in the percentage of female vice presidents from 36% in fiscal 2018 to 44% supports Nike’s stance. However, the contentious issue of gender discrimination and pay disparity at Nike remains unresolved.

After a 17-year tenure at Nike, Hubler has since moved on to work as a senior director for Microsoft. Yet, her lawsuit stands as a stark reminder of the pervading issues that many multinational corporations need to address in their quest for inclusive growth.