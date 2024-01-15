Former NASA Boss, Jim Bridenstine, Appointed to Starlab Space Board of Directors

Jim Bridenstine, the former NASA Administrator, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Starlab Space, a joint venture between Voyager Space and Airbus. Noted for his extensive experience from his tenure at NASA, where he spearheaded the Artemis programme for lunar exploration, Bridenstine’s contribution to Starlab Space is eagerly anticipated.

A New Era in Commercial Space Economy

Dylan Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Voyager Space, expressed his pride in welcoming Bridenstine aboard. He emphasized Bridenstine’s critical role in Starlab’s forthcoming success and highlighted how his involvement signified the ushering in of a new era in the commercial space economy. Bridenstine, a former U.S. Representative on the Armed Services and Science, Space, and Technology Committees, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role.

Significant Milestones for Starlab

Starlab is at a crucial stage, having reached significant milestones, such as the completion of the Systems Requirements Review and System Definition Review. They have also entered into a teaming agreement with Northrop Grumman and have initiated collaborations with the European Space Agency. Furthermore, they have successfully completed two demonstration missions on the International Space Station (ISS).

Starlab’s Vision for the Future

Starlab intends to be a continuously crewed, free-flying space station that will serve space agencies, researchers, and companies globally. Its mission is to maintain a human presence in low-Earth orbit and to facilitate the transition from the ISS to commercial space stations. Bridenstine’s appointment comes at a time when his expertise and leadership in the defense and space industries will play a pivotal role in guiding Starlab Space in its ambitious vision.