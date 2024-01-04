Former Movement Mortgage Exec Claims Breach of Contract, Seeks $13M in Damages

In an unfolding legal saga involving Deran Pennington, former top sales executive at Movement Mortgage, a counterclaim has been lodged against his former employer. Pennington alleges that Movement Mortgage breached their contractual agreement by failing to pay him approximately $3.27 million in due wages. The counterclaim comes as a response to a lawsuit filed by Movement Mortgage, accusing Pennington and two other top executives of misappropriating trade secrets and engaging in improper solicitation.

Origins of the Dispute

The legal dispute was initiated by Movement Mortgage when it filed a lawsuit against Pennington and his colleagues after they left to join a competitor, Summit Funding. The case was brought before a U.S. district court in North Carolina. This lawsuit accuses Pennington, along with two other executives, of misappropriating trade secrets and improper solicitation.

What Pennington Claims

Pennington’s counterclaim asserts that despite fulfilling his duties and generating significant profits for Movement Mortgage, his compensation for the year 2020 was unfairly capped. This, he contends, was contrary to the terms of his commission-based contract, which had no upper limit. He seeks approximately $13 million, which includes the unpaid wages, liquidated damages for breach of contract, and additional compensation for violations of the South Carolina Payment of Wages Act.

Allegations of Corporate Espionage

The lawsuit extends beyond the contract breach and unpaid wages. It also brings into the fray allegations against Todd Scrima, the founder of Summit Funding, for corporate espionage. Pennington denies these allegations. He admits to soliciting Movement employees as stated in his answers to interrogatories but refutes claims of improper solicitation or conspiracy with other executives. He also dismisses allegations that he received a large signing bonus for joining Summit Funding.

With these multiple facets in play, the case presents a complex legal scenario that hinges on interpretations of contractual agreements, allegations of corporate espionage, and accusations of trade secret misappropriation. As Pennington demands a jury trial for the recovery of unpaid wages and liquidated damages, the outcome of this case will be keenly watched in the mortgage industry.