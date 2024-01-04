en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Former Movement Mortgage Exec Claims Breach of Contract, Seeks $13M in Damages

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:28 pm EST
Former Movement Mortgage Exec Claims Breach of Contract, Seeks $13M in Damages

In an unfolding legal saga involving Deran Pennington, former top sales executive at Movement Mortgage, a counterclaim has been lodged against his former employer. Pennington alleges that Movement Mortgage breached their contractual agreement by failing to pay him approximately $3.27 million in due wages. The counterclaim comes as a response to a lawsuit filed by Movement Mortgage, accusing Pennington and two other top executives of misappropriating trade secrets and engaging in improper solicitation.

Origins of the Dispute

The legal dispute was initiated by Movement Mortgage when it filed a lawsuit against Pennington and his colleagues after they left to join a competitor, Summit Funding. The case was brought before a U.S. district court in North Carolina. This lawsuit accuses Pennington, along with two other executives, of misappropriating trade secrets and improper solicitation.

What Pennington Claims

Pennington’s counterclaim asserts that despite fulfilling his duties and generating significant profits for Movement Mortgage, his compensation for the year 2020 was unfairly capped. This, he contends, was contrary to the terms of his commission-based contract, which had no upper limit. He seeks approximately $13 million, which includes the unpaid wages, liquidated damages for breach of contract, and additional compensation for violations of the South Carolina Payment of Wages Act.

Allegations of Corporate Espionage

The lawsuit extends beyond the contract breach and unpaid wages. It also brings into the fray allegations against Todd Scrima, the founder of Summit Funding, for corporate espionage. Pennington denies these allegations. He admits to soliciting Movement employees as stated in his answers to interrogatories but refutes claims of improper solicitation or conspiracy with other executives. He also dismisses allegations that he received a large signing bonus for joining Summit Funding.

With these multiple facets in play, the case presents a complex legal scenario that hinges on interpretations of contractual agreements, allegations of corporate espionage, and accusations of trade secret misappropriation. As Pennington demands a jury trial for the recovery of unpaid wages and liquidated damages, the outcome of this case will be keenly watched in the mortgage industry.

0
Business United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
32 seconds ago
Las Vegas to Implement New Law Regulating Sidewalk Vendors
Las Vegas is set to implement a new state law aimed at regulating sidewalk vendors across the city. The law, a brainchild of Democratic Senator Fabian Doate and endorsed by Governor Joe Lombardo, necessitates vendors to secure a $150 license for operation. However, the proposed city ordinance comes with a slew of restrictions such as
Las Vegas to Implement New Law Regulating Sidewalk Vendors
Tesla Cybertruck's Wiper Cost Fuels Debate on EV Ownership Expenses
1 min ago
Tesla Cybertruck's Wiper Cost Fuels Debate on EV Ownership Expenses
William Erbey Returns to Lead Altisource Asset Management Corp.
2 mins ago
William Erbey Returns to Lead Altisource Asset Management Corp.
U.S. National Debt Skyrockets to $34 Trillion: An Economic Time Bomb?
48 seconds ago
U.S. National Debt Skyrockets to $34 Trillion: An Economic Time Bomb?
MGM to Award Discretionary Bonus to Employees Amid 16th Anniversary Celebration
52 seconds ago
MGM to Award Discretionary Bonus to Employees Amid 16th Anniversary Celebration
FOMC Minutes Hint at Rate Cuts in 2024; Negative Term Premium Raises Concerns
1 min ago
FOMC Minutes Hint at Rate Cuts in 2024; Negative Term Premium Raises Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Crystal Palace Eyes FA Cup Success: A Shift in Priorities for Hodgson
21 seconds
Crystal Palace Eyes FA Cup Success: A Shift in Priorities for Hodgson
Scotland Leads the Charge in Closing Gender Pay Gap
35 seconds
Scotland Leads the Charge in Closing Gender Pay Gap
Montgomery County Public Library and Washington Wizards Launch Winter Reading Challenge
35 seconds
Montgomery County Public Library and Washington Wizards Launch Winter Reading Challenge
Political Fray Unfolds in Alameda County Amid Officer's Death and Recall Campaign
1 min
Political Fray Unfolds in Alameda County Amid Officer's Death and Recall Campaign
Tulsa Health Department Reports Steady Rise in Respiratory Illnesses
1 min
Tulsa Health Department Reports Steady Rise in Respiratory Illnesses
The Moore Family's Resilience Tested in a Series of Unfortunate Events
1 min
The Moore Family's Resilience Tested in a Series of Unfortunate Events
Alburnett High School Wrestling Team's Remarkable Journey to the Top
2 mins
Alburnett High School Wrestling Team's Remarkable Journey to the Top
Rise in Aggravated Assaults Against Health Care Workers Ignites Concern
2 mins
Rise in Aggravated Assaults Against Health Care Workers Ignites Concern
Counterfeit Car Seats Pose Serious Risk to Infants: Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Raises Alarm
3 mins
Counterfeit Car Seats Pose Serious Risk to Infants: Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children Raises Alarm
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
2 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
3 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
4 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
4 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app