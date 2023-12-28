Former Microsoft HR VP Explains Timing of Company Layoffs, Predicts Challenging 2024

en English
Business

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:13 am EST
Former Microsoft HR VP, Chris Williams, recently shed light on why companies tend to announce layoffs at the start of the new year. The holiday season, considered a time for reflection and planning for many, including top executives, is deemed an inappropriate period for employment terminations due to the negative perception it creates. Williams’ insights stem from his own experience with layoffs, and his advice to those affected includes meticulous paperwork review, considering leverage, and seeking legal counsel if necessary.

Mass Layoffs by Tech Giants

Several tech giants, including Cruise, Hasbro, Etsy, and Spotify, have announced plans to lay off a significant number of workers, with Cruise slashing 900 jobs, Hasbro 1,100, Etsy 225, and Spotify 1,500. Additionally, the ‘Big Three’ automakers—General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis—announced potential layoffs and job losses, despite receiving substantial taxpayer funding and promises of job creation.

2024 Predictions: Layoffs and Hiring Freezes

A poll by Resume Builder indicates that nearly half of the companies are likely to implement layoffs in 2024, with over half also planning a hiring freeze. The anticipated recession and the potential replacement of workers with AI are cited as the main reasons. Midsize and large companies, as well as specific industries such as construction, software, information, retail, and finance, are expected to witness significant layoffs.

AI and the Future of Employment

Google is reported to be planning to replace 300,000 employees with AI-powered ad tech, reflecting the growing trend of AI replacing human employees. This trend, coupled with the looming recession, suggests a challenging year ahead for the workforce. Williams advises those affected or potentially facing layoffs to maintain and build their professional network as a long-term strategy.

Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

