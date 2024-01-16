Former Louisiana Attorney General Investigates Transphorm Acquisition

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., alongside law firm Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (KSF), has initiated an investigation into the proposed acquisition of Transphorm, Inc. by Renesas Electronics Corporation. The deal, offering Transphorm shareholders $5.10 per share in cash, has raised questions concerning its fairness and the transparency of the process leading up to it.

Investigating the Consideration

Primarily, KSF is focusing on determining whether the consideration offered to the shareholders undervalues the company. The $5.10 per share in cash being offered to Transphorm shareholders is being scrutinized to assess if it fairly represents the worth of the company. The aim is to ensure that shareholders are receiving a just return on their investments, and the company isn’t being undervalued in the transaction.

Questioning the Procedure

Aside from the monetary considerations, the due process leading to this proposed deal is also under examination. KSF is investigating whether the procedures leading to the proposed sale were transparent, adequate, and in line with best practices. Any inconsistencies or inadequacies in the process could potentially impact the fairness of the deal and the interests of the shareholders.

Inviting Shareholders

In light of these investigations, KSF is reaching out to shareholders who might believe the company is being undervalued in the transaction. The firm invites shareholders to discuss their legal rights without any obligation or cost. Shareholders are encouraged to contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn for more information. As a law firm specializing in such investigations, KSF is committed to protecting shareholder interests and ensuring fair business practices.