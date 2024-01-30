Former IRS Contractor Sentenced to Prison for Leaking Tax Records

Charles Littlejohn, a former Internal Revenue Service (IRS) contractor, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for unauthorized disclosure of confidential tax records. The individuals whose tax records were disclosed include former President Donald Trump, and billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, among thousands of others. The information was leaked to news organizations including The New York Times and ProPublica. This unprecedented breach, involving about 7,600 individuals and 600 entities, is described as the most significant in the IRS's history.

A Breach of Trust

Littlejohn pleaded guilty to his crimes in October 2024, facing the statutory maximum penalty for his actions. Prosecutors painted a picture of abuse of power and breach of trust, underlining Littlejohn's weaponization of his access to private financial information. His actions were deemed an attack on constitutional democracy in the United States.

The Sentencing

U.S. District Judge Ana C. Reyes, who sentenced Littlejohn, drew parallels between his deliberate actions and recent threats against elected officials, as well as the behavior of January 6 defendants. Despite this, she acknowledged the possibility of a moral imperative driving his actions. In addition to his prison sentence, Littlejohn was fined $5,000 and is required to serve three years of supervised release, complete 300 hours of community service, and pay a $5,000 fine.

Justifications and Regret

Littlejohn's defense argued that he was driven by a deep moral belief that the American public had a right to know the tax practices of the wealthy. This belief, according to his defense, was what prompted him to share the information. He expressed regret for his misguided actions before his sentencing but maintained his stand that taxpayers deserved to know how the wealthy could potentially avoid taxes. Littlejohn argued that such knowledge would empower citizens to make informed decisions.