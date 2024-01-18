Former Gorham Police Chief, Daniel Jones, Takes Helm in Litchfield

Former Gorham Police Chief, Daniel Jones, embarks on a new journey as he assumes his duties as the Police Chief in Litchfield, New Hampshire. Jones, who had moved to Florida after his retirement from Gorham in 2019, officially began his new role on January 8, 2024.

Decades of Law Enforcement Experience

Jones’ career in law enforcement is rich and diversified, with positions held in various jurisdictions and agencies. His journey began in Fort Pierce, Florida and spanned several significant roles within the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the U.S. Customs Service. His career also included a stint as Deputy Chief in the Kennebunk Police Department.

Before taking up his new responsibility in Litchfield, Jones was active in Wildwood, Florida, as a police officer and field training officer. His appointment as Police Chief in Litchfield came after he succeeded retired Chief Ronald Shepard in Gorham in 2015.

