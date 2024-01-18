en English
Law

Former Gorham Police Chief, Daniel Jones, Takes Helm in Litchfield

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:01 am EST
Former Gorham Police Chief, Daniel Jones, embarks on a new journey as he assumes his duties as the Police Chief in Litchfield, New Hampshire. Jones, who had moved to Florida after his retirement from Gorham in 2019, officially began his new role on January 8, 2024.

Decades of Law Enforcement Experience

Jones’ career in law enforcement is rich and diversified, with positions held in various jurisdictions and agencies. His journey began in Fort Pierce, Florida and spanned several significant roles within the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the U.S. Customs Service. His career also included a stint as Deputy Chief in the Kennebunk Police Department.

Before taking up his new responsibility in Litchfield, Jones was active in Wildwood, Florida, as a police officer and field training officer. His appointment as Police Chief in Litchfield came after he succeeded retired Chief Ronald Shepard in Gorham in 2015.

Community News and Noteworthy Updates

In related community news, the Presumpscot Regional Land Trust is planning a full moon walk on January 20 at Randall Orchards in Standish. The event, led by Master Naturalist Jeanne Christie, will culminate in participants enjoying cider made from the orchard’s apples. Due to space constraints, interested individuals are advised to pre-register.

Meanwhile, a historical note from 50 years ago recalls a meeting of Gorham’s Woman’s Club with Royden Keddy. A financial update from the U.S. Treasury Department reveals that the U.S. public debt has crossed the $34 trillion mark as of January 9, 2024.

Law Local News United States
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

