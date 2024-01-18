Former DMPS Superintendent Thomas Ahart in Contention for Top Role at Albuquerque Public Schools

Dr. Thomas Ahart, a name that resonates with a decade's worth of educational triumphs and tribulations in Iowa, has emerged as a top contender for the superintendent role at Albuquerque Public Schools in New Mexico. Formerly the superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools (DMPS), Ahart's tenure was marked by resolute leadership, especially during the unprecedented challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisment

Ahart's Tenure at DMPS

Ahart's leadership at DMPS spanned a decade, during which he navigated the district through numerous trials. However, the pandemic's onset unraveled a contentious debate, with Ahart and his district favoring the continuation of remote learning. This stance was in stark contrast to the position held by state lawmakers and the governor, who were advocating a full return to in-person classes.

The political pressure and the resulting polarization in the community were significant factors that led to Ahart's resignation in 2022. His departure left a mark on the district's 31,000 students and 64 schools, where he had been a pillar of stability and innovation.

Advertisment

Prospects at Albuquerque Public Schools

Now, Ahart is one of the top three candidates for the Albuquerque Public Schools superintendent role. The district, which serves a larger student body of approximately 70,000 across more than 140 schools, is currently in the process of selecting a new leader. The selection of Ahart would mark a new chapter in his career while posing fresh challenges given the district's larger scale.

Before the final decision, Albuquerque residents will have the opportunity to meet and interact with the candidates during community forums scheduled for later this month. This platform will provide a unique opportunity for stakeholders to assess the candidates' visions and strategies for the district's future.

Looking Forward

As Ahart vies for the top role at Albuquerque Public Schools, his career trajectory serves as a testament to his resilience and commitment to education. Despite the trials he faced during his tenure at DMPS, Ahart's resolve remains undeterred. His candidacy brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of district-level challenges to the table. As the selection process unfolds, the Albuquerque community eagerly awaits its chance to interact with Ahart and his fellow candidates, shaping the future direction of its public schools.