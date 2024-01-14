Former Cloudflare Executive’s Viral Termination Video Sparks Debate

Former mid-market account executive at Cloudflare, Brittany Pietsch, shattered the internet with a video of her dismissal over a Zoom call with two HR representatives. The video, which quickly spread across TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), has amassed nearly 6 million views to date. Pietsch, who joined Cloudflare’s office in Georgia in August of the previous year, had an inkling of her impending dismissal after witnessing a colleague’s termination earlier that day.

Facing the Unseen Firing Squad

Choosing to record the call, Pietsch used the opportunity to defend her work performance, stating she had “the highest activity amongst her team.” The video portrays her being terminated by HR personnel she had never met in person, a fact she found unsettling.

Cloudflare CEO Responds

In response to the viral incident, Cloudflare CEO, Matthew Prince, admitted that the company’s handling of the situation was far from ideal. He conceded that the dismissal process should be more humane and empathetic, stating that the company had let go of 40 sales employees out of over 1,500 as part of its performance management, a move he described as normal.

Public Response and Company Practices

The public reaction to Pietsch’s video was mixed. Some lauded her for her courage, while others criticized her for potentially breaching legal or severance agreements by recording and sharing the call. The incident has spurred a debate about the appropriateness of Pietsch’s actions and the ethics of the company’s layoff practices.