Former Boeing Quality Manager Questions Safety of 737 Max 9 Planes

John Barnett, a former Boeing quality manager, has raised serious concerns about the safety standards of the Boeing 737 Max 9 planes. Recently appearing on 'TMZ Live', Barnett expressed alarm over the quick return to service of these aircraft following an incident with Alaska Airlines.

Alaska Airlines Incident Reignites Safety Concerns

A panel blew off a 737 Max 9 plane mid-flight during an Alaska Airlines journey, causing grave concerns about Boeing's quality control and safety measures. This incident has sparked a renewed debate over whether Boeing prioritizes profits over engineering and safety, a concern that has been heightened by the two crashes of 737 Max 8 planes in 2018 and 2019.

Boeing's CEO acknowledged the problem and emphasized the company has been making efforts to strengthen quality control and regain the trust of customers and regulators. Still, the incident has opened old wounds and reignited concerns about the aircraft's safety standards.

Barnett's Concerns and Industry Insights

During his appearance on 'TMZ Live', Barnett aired his concerns about the 737 Max 9's return to service. Drawing on his personal experience from his time at Boeing, Barnett lamented the increasing prevalence of cost-cutting measures such as reducing the number of inspection operators and experts on the assembly lines. He suggested that such measures could compromise the safety of the aircraft.

Barnett argued that more thorough checks are necessary before the 737s should be allowed to return to service. His concerns are shared by several Boeing shareholders, who have filed a lawsuit against the company, accusing it of prioritizing profits over safety.

FAA Steps In

In light of these concerns, the FAA has noted quality assurance issues with Boeing and imposed stricter monitoring of the company's production practices. The agency's intervention underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for enhanced safety measures.