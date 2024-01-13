en English
Forgotten Heroes: Aunts’ Critical Role in Supporting LGBTQ Youth

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:13 am EST
Forgotten Heroes: Aunts’ Critical Role in Supporting LGBTQ Youth

A recent study published in the open-access journal Socius has brought to light the significant role of aunts in supporting LGBTQ youth. This study, titled ‘Aunties, Aunts, and Tias: The Forgotten Othermother Supporting and Housing LGBTQ Youth,’ is the first of its kind. It unearths the indispensable role of aunts in the lives of LGBTQ youth who experience reduced parental support due to their identity.

Unveiling the Invisible Support System

The research, part of a larger two-year longitudinal study, involved 83 LGBTQ youth in South Texas and the Inland Empire of California. The participants reported experiencing low parental support or ambivalence regarding their sexual or gender identity. Remarkably, 38 of these youth identified their aunts as their most significant non-parental relatives. An additional 12 participants described individuals who played an aunt-like role in their lives, despite not being biologically related.

The Three Pillars of Aunt Support

Brandon Robinson, the lead author of the study and an associate professor at the University of California Riverside’s gender and sexuality studies department, stressed the value of an aunt’s love and support, particularly in the absence of supportive parents. According to the study, aunts provide three types of critical support: LGBTQ-specific support, anticipatory housing support (proactively offering a home if the youth faces homelessness), and actual housing support.

The Housing Instability Crisis among LGBTQ Youth

The study also sheds light on the disproportionate impact of housing instability on LGBTQ youth. It reveals that they account for approximately 40% of the youth experiencing housing instability in the U.S. Black and Latino transgender youth, in particular, bear the brunt of this crisis. The research broadens the concept of ‘othermothers,’ a term coined by social theorist Patricia Hill Collins, highlighting the significance of extended family members in Black, Latinx, Asian, Indigenous, and low-income families.

The personal narratives shared by LGBTQ youth demonstrate the tangible ways in which their aunts have offered support. From crocheting blankets in nonbinary flag colors to acting as mediators for difficult family conversations, these ‘othermothers’ have been instrumental in providing a supportive and accepting environment for LGBTQ youth.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

