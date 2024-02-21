Forging History: Ocala's Fort King Hosts Blacksmiths in Celebration of Craft and Community

Imagine the clang of hammer on anvil, the glow of molten metal, and the air filled with the scent of coal smoke. This isn't a scene from a historical drama but a vivid reality this weekend at Fort King in Ocala, Florida. The Fort King National Historic Landmark is not just a portal to the past but a living history lesson, offering a glimpse into the life and skills of 19th-century blacksmiths with the opening of its new blacksmith shop.

A Gathering of Craftsmen

On February 24, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the landmark will come alive with the sound of metalworking as blacksmiths from across Florida converge for the 'Hammer In.' Among them, Justin Miller of Florida Man Forge stands out, ready to share his passion and knowledge of the trade. This event isn't just about showcasing the physical strength and skill required in blacksmithing; it's a celebration of the craft's historical significance and its role in shaping communities and cultures. With over 15 portable forges set up, the air will buzz with activity as members of the Florida Artist Blacksmith Association (FABA) demonstrate their prowess, creating historically accurate hardware and tools for the fort. Special guest Keith Hill, champion of 'Forged in the Fire,' will add to the event's allure, offering attendees a chance to learn from a master of the craft.

A Lesson in History and Technique

The 'Hammer In' at Fort King is more than a mere gathering; it's a milestone marking the first anniversary of the blacksmith shop's opening. This event is a tangible connection to the past, where visitors can witness firsthand the techniques and tools that played a pivotal role in everyday life and the development of communities like Ocala. The fort itself, a beacon of history, serves as the perfect backdrop, enriching the experience and providing a deeper understanding of the blacksmith's place in history. As FABA members work their forges, they're not just shaping metal; they're forging a link between past and present, demonstrating the enduring relevance of traditional crafts in a modern world.

Connecting Community with Craft

This unique event is free and open to the public, underscoring the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department's commitment to educational outreach and community engagement. It's an invitation to step back in time, to explore the intricacies of a craft that has shaped human history in countless ways. Beyond the demonstrations and the clanging hammers, the 'Hammer In' is a celebration of community, offering a space where people of all ages can come together to learn, explore, and appreciate the tangible connections to our collective past. With parking and shuttle service provided, there's every reason to join in and experience the magic of blacksmithing.

The Fort King National Historic Landmark's blacksmith shop is more than a building; it's a testament to the enduring legacy of craftsmanship and the timeless nature of human ingenuity. As we witness the sparks fly and metal bend, we're reminded of the countless hands that have shaped our world, one hammer strike at a time. This weekend at Fort King, history isn't just being remembered; it's being made.