Forever Noir: Revolutionizing Artistic Expression and Community Healing in Chicago

At the heart of Chicago's vibrant south side, Kai Akili, together with his Forever Noir team, is pioneering a movement that merges artistic expression with community healing. Born Tyler Martin, Akili, a neosoul musician and multifaceted artist, founded Forever Noir to offer a platform for local talents and foster unity and resilience among marginalized communities.

Creating Spaces for Expression

Forever Noir, beyond being a creative company and independent record label, is deeply invested in 'healing through expression.' Through open mikes, professional interviews, and music videos, the collective showcases the rich talent within its ranks, which includes DJ Stain, Domeríe, Chronicle, Asha Omega, and Bbypnda, with PrettyRiot as the creative director. This initiative not only highlights the diverse artistic voices but also aims to uplift spirits and unite communities through shared creative opportunities.

Building a Legacy of Healing

Akili's journey into music and arts, starting from his high school years, has been significantly influenced by his early exposure to soul music and hip-hop. His artistic evolution reflects a deep connection with soulful melodies and narratives, leading to the formation of Forever Noir. The collective's work, especially in event curation and arts education programming, is inspired by a vision to illuminate paths toward healing in communities grappling with systemic marginalization. This mission is rooted in the belief that artistic expression can foster resilience, hope, and lasting positive change.

Envisioning a Brighter Future

Looking ahead, Forever Noir is not just about celebrating Black culture and creativity; it's about ensuring that Black artistry continues to echo through generations. With plans to collaborate more extensively with institutions like the Hyde Park Art Center and Chicago Public Schools, Forever Noir is set to broaden its impact. From hosting significant fundraising events to engaging in community building, Akili and his team are dedicated to redefining the music industry and how art can serve as a powerful tool for healing and empowerment. The upcoming Women in Music mixer and Akili's debut album release signify the collective's ongoing commitment to their vision.