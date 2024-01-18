Forestry Expert Janet Eger to Host Winter Tree Identification Workshops

Seasoned forester Janet Eger, a member of the White River Forestry Committee, is extending an opportunity to nature enthusiasts to learn the art of identifying trees during winter. This educational initiative will consist of two sessions to be held on February 15 and February 17 at Spring Mill State Park's Nature Center. With over four decades of experience in forestry, Eger will utilize her expertise to guide attendees through the intricacies of distinguishing various tree species by their twigs, buds, nuts, seeds, and bark.

Advertisment

Understanding Nature with Janet Eger

The first session, scheduled for February 15 from 6 to 8 p.m., will involve a detailed introduction to the process of winter tree identification. Eger plans to use twig samples as visual aids, enabling participants to compare the characteristics of common trees directly. The objective is to empower attendees to recognize different tree species without the presence of leaves — a skill that could prove valuable for nature lovers and aspiring foresters alike.

A Guided Walk Through the Woods

Advertisment

The second session, slated for February 17, will commence at 9 a.m. at the Grissom Memorial parking lot within the same state park. This session will include a guided walk along a paved trail, where attendees can apply their newfound knowledge and practice tree identification. The emphasis will be on observing the bark, twigs, nuts, and other features of the trees. Despite the interconnected nature of the sessions, individuals who are unable to attend the February 15 event can still participate in the February 17 session.

Workshop Details and Registration

The workshop is priced at $10, with pre-registration being a prerequisite to manage limited space and ensure adequate handouts. Attendees will also have access to additional foresters who will be present to facilitate hands-on learning experiences. Refreshments will be served at both sessions, making for a pleasant and enlightening experience. The workshop is sponsored by the White River Forestry Committee, affiliated with the Indiana Forest and Woodland Owners Association and the state park. For more information and registration, interested individuals can reach out to Teena Ligman at 812-278-0139 or