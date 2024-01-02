Foreclosure Sale Notice Issued for Property in Colorado Springs

A foreclosure sale notice has been issued for a property in Colorado Springs, identified as Lot 61, Ridgeview at Stetson Hills Filing No. 33. The original grantor, Jesse Joseph, is named in the notice, along with the original beneficiary, Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., which acted as a nominee for United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC, the current holder of the debt. The Deed of Trust was initially recorded on December 27, 2021, in El Paso County with an original principal amount of $423,215.00, and an outstanding principal balance of $421,729.34.

Violation of Deed of Trust Covenants

A violation of the deed of trust covenants has occurred due to the failure to make required payments. This situation has triggered the foreclosure process, a legal mechanism initiated when a homeowner stops paying their mortgage. Once the process starts, the homeowner is given a period to pay, or the property goes to auction.

Scheduled Sale

The public trustee, Chuck Broerman, has scheduled the sale of the property for February 28, 2024. A unique aspect of this sale is its conduct via a remote, web-based auction service, reflecting the evolving dynamics of property transactions in the digital age. The aim of the sale is to pay off the indebtedness, attorney’s fees, and other legal expenses.

Published Notice and Potential Cure

The notice of this impending sale was first published on January 2, 2024, in The Gazette, with subsequent publications to follow until January 30, 2024. It is important to note that interested parties have the potential to cure the default under certain conditions. Consequently, the sale date may be extended accordingly, offering a ray of hope to those caught in the foreclosure process.