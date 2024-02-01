Forecasted Major Storm in California Ends with Moderate Precipitation and Minimal Impact

A forecasted storm in California, initially feared to cause significant flooding, concluded as a moderate precipitation event, falling short of its predicted intensity. The storm, which now stands described as a 'fizzle,' resulted in minor river flows, with the highest recorded at 80,000 cubic feet per second on the Eel River at Scotia.

Quantifying the Rainfall

Rainfall totals varied across the state, with San Diego County registering 1/2 inch, while Los Angeles and the Inland Empire averaged 1.00 inch. Santa Barbara experienced 2-3 inches of rainfall, with the San Marcos Pass receiving the highest at 5.39 inches. The Central Coast and Russian River basin reported averages of 1.3 to 2.5 inches. Eureka noted 1-2 inches, observing significant flows in larger rivers such as the Klamath, Eel, and Trinity.

Impact of the Storm

Despite the anticipation, the storm did not inflict substantial property damage. In the aftermath, the skies are now clearing across the state. The storm was part of a series of back-to-back storms, with the first wave expected to bring one to three inches of rain, and the potential for heavy rainfall and snow in certain areas. However, flood concerns remained relatively minor.

Upcoming Weather Patterns

Another storm is on the horizon for the weekend and the following week. However, it is expected to bring less precipitation than the current storm. Early rainfall estimates and potential flooding and mudslides have been predicted for what is being dubbed as the largest storm of the winter. Nevertheless, the impact of the forecasted storms on California remains to be seen. Despite the concerns, officials are confident that dangerous flooding similar to last year is less likely.