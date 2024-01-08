en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Ford Recalls 112,965 F-150 Trucks Over Safety Concerns

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:57 pm EST
Ford Recalls 112,965 F-150 Trucks Over Safety Concerns

A wave of concern ripples through the automotive sector as Ford issues a recall for 112,965 F-150 pickup trucks. The recall, involving trucks from model years 2021 through 2023, is initiated due to a double whammy of potential safety hazards that pose risks to the drivers and passengers.

Mechanical Fatigue Leading to Unwanted Mobility

The first issue revolves around the trucks equipped with the Trailer Tow Max Duty package and a 9.75-inch heavy-duty (HD) axle. The problem identified results from a rear axle hub bolt that may break from fatigue, thereby leading to potential unwanted movement of the truck while parked. Although no definitive remedy has been announced yet, drivers noticing signs of a damaged rear axle bolt are advised to seek a temporary fix at a Ford or Lincoln dealer.

Steering Wheel Clock Spring – A Hidden Danger

The second safety concern involves a batch of 17,970 model year 2023 F-150 trucks. These trucks carry a potentially faulty steering wheel clock spring, which may have an insufficient weld. This defect could lead to a loss of electrical connection to the driver’s front airbag, resulting in the airbag’s deactivation. In the event of a crash, a deactivated airbag would not deploy, thereby significantly increasing the risk of injury. To mitigate this risk, dealers are set to inspect and replace the clock spring free of charge.

Recall – A Proactive Approach to Safety

Vehicle recalls, though not uncommon, represent the automotive industry’s standard procedure to address potential hazards. In this case, Ford’s proactive recall of the F-150 trucks underscores their commitment to ensuring the safety of their customers. The company is currently developing a remedy for the issues identified, and in the meantime, interim repairs are available for affected owners. Owners of the affected F-150 models can expect to be notified by the manufacturer with instructions on how to proceed.

0
Automotive Safety United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
24 mins ago
Lucas Moraes Clinches Historic Win at Dakar Rally 2024; Al-Rajhi Seizes Overall Lead
The 2024 Dakar Rally, one of the world’s most gruelling off-road races, continues to test the mettle of its competitors in Saudi Arabia. Brazilian racer, Lucas Moraes, recently etched his name in the annals of the race, securing his first stage win and becoming the first Brazilian to clinch such a victory in the car
Lucas Moraes Clinches Historic Win at Dakar Rally 2024; Al-Rajhi Seizes Overall Lead
Canberra's Summernats Festival: A Roaring Success with Burnout and Mullet Competitions
2 hours ago
Canberra's Summernats Festival: A Roaring Success with Burnout and Mullet Competitions
Panasonic's 'Neuron' Unveiled at CES: A Revolution in In-Vehicle Computing
2 hours ago
Panasonic's 'Neuron' Unveiled at CES: A Revolution in In-Vehicle Computing
Nvidia Unveils AI-Powered Innovations in Gaming and Automotive Sectors
54 mins ago
Nvidia Unveils AI-Powered Innovations in Gaming and Automotive Sectors
Valeo and ZutaCore Collaborate to Develop Advanced Cooling Solutions for Data Centers
1 hour ago
Valeo and ZutaCore Collaborate to Develop Advanced Cooling Solutions for Data Centers
Royal Enfield Signs MoU with Tamil Nadu Government, Plans Rs 3,000 Crore Investment
1 hour ago
Royal Enfield Signs MoU with Tamil Nadu Government, Plans Rs 3,000 Crore Investment
Latest Headlines
World News
Independent Councillors in Kitwe Reject Political Influence Amid UPND Accusations
1 min
Independent Councillors in Kitwe Reject Political Influence Amid UPND Accusations
Male' Takes Major Step Towards Improved Air Quality with Toxic Gas Monitoring Devices
2 mins
Male' Takes Major Step Towards Improved Air Quality with Toxic Gas Monitoring Devices
Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Denies Involvement in Humanitarian Ministry Scandal
6 mins
Interior Minister Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo Denies Involvement in Humanitarian Ministry Scandal
Pakistan Condemns Kabul Terror Attack, Rejects US Designation
6 mins
Pakistan Condemns Kabul Terror Attack, Rejects US Designation
Wrexham Council Approves Major Housing Project Amid Controversy
6 mins
Wrexham Council Approves Major Housing Project Amid Controversy
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
8 mins
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
Ghana's President Akufo-Addo Stresses Importance of Upholding Constitutional Values
10 mins
Ghana's President Akufo-Addo Stresses Importance of Upholding Constitutional Values
Governor Uzodimma Backs President Tinubu's Suspension of Minister, Discusses Imo State Development
11 mins
Governor Uzodimma Backs President Tinubu's Suspension of Minister, Discusses Imo State Development
Football Legend Franz Beckenbauer Dies at 78: An Era Ends
18 mins
Football Legend Franz Beckenbauer Dies at 78: An Era Ends
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
8 mins
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
4 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
6 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
8 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
11 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
13 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
13 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
13 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
13 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app