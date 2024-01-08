Ford Recalls 112,965 F-150 Trucks Over Safety Concerns

A wave of concern ripples through the automotive sector as Ford issues a recall for 112,965 F-150 pickup trucks. The recall, involving trucks from model years 2021 through 2023, is initiated due to a double whammy of potential safety hazards that pose risks to the drivers and passengers.

Mechanical Fatigue Leading to Unwanted Mobility

The first issue revolves around the trucks equipped with the Trailer Tow Max Duty package and a 9.75-inch heavy-duty (HD) axle. The problem identified results from a rear axle hub bolt that may break from fatigue, thereby leading to potential unwanted movement of the truck while parked. Although no definitive remedy has been announced yet, drivers noticing signs of a damaged rear axle bolt are advised to seek a temporary fix at a Ford or Lincoln dealer.

Steering Wheel Clock Spring – A Hidden Danger

The second safety concern involves a batch of 17,970 model year 2023 F-150 trucks. These trucks carry a potentially faulty steering wheel clock spring, which may have an insufficient weld. This defect could lead to a loss of electrical connection to the driver’s front airbag, resulting in the airbag’s deactivation. In the event of a crash, a deactivated airbag would not deploy, thereby significantly increasing the risk of injury. To mitigate this risk, dealers are set to inspect and replace the clock spring free of charge.

Recall – A Proactive Approach to Safety

Vehicle recalls, though not uncommon, represent the automotive industry’s standard procedure to address potential hazards. In this case, Ford’s proactive recall of the F-150 trucks underscores their commitment to ensuring the safety of their customers. The company is currently developing a remedy for the issues identified, and in the meantime, interim repairs are available for affected owners. Owners of the affected F-150 models can expect to be notified by the manufacturer with instructions on how to proceed.