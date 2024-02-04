Ford: Promising for Dividend Investors Amid Turnaround Efforts

Amidst a challenging year marked by underwhelming financial performance and extensive restructuring, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) emerges from the shadows as a promising prospect for dividend-focused investors. Known to outperform non-dividend stocks over time, dividend stocks offer not just payouts but also a buffer against stock price slumps, and Ford is no exception.

Strategic Restructuring

With a strategic focus on cutting warranty costs, reducing vehicle design complexity, improving scale, and restructuring predominantly in Europe, Ford is preparing itself for a potential turnaround. In a bid to concentrate on more profitable ventures, the company has made the significant move of exiting or downsizing unprofitable operations in Brazil and India. Instead, it has shifted its focus towards the commercial vehicle segment and popular models such as trucks, SUVs, and off-road vehicles, including the Bronco.

The Electric Revolution

Riding the wave of the electric vehicle (EV) revolution, Ford has invested significantly in its Model e business unit. One of the major developments in this sector is the BlueOval City Battery Electric Vehicle plant in Tennessee, slated to open next year. Despite a forecast of substantial EV losses in 2023, Ford has set its sights on profitability in this segment by the end of 2026.

Operational Adjustments

Simultaneously, operational adjustments are in full swing. The company has announced job cuts at the Michigan plant for the F-150 Lightning due to diminished EV demand. In contrast, it is ramping up production of profitable models like the Bronco and Ranger. With a low price-to-earnings ratio and a current dividend yield of 5.2%, Ford's stock presents a viable option for income investors scouting for a bargain with a respectable yield.

The power of dividends becomes evident when comparing Ford's price return alone versus its total return when dividends are reinvested. Despite the hurdles it is currently facing, Ford stands as a potentially undervalued dividend stock with a significant yield. As the company continues its journey towards a turnaround, it might just be the right time for investors to consider buying into this automotive giant.