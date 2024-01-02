Ford Motor Co. Analyses: A Look into the Auto Giant’s Financial Performance

On December 29, 2024, Ford Motor Co. saw a marginal dip in stock price, opening at $12.35 and closing a cent lower at $12.34. Despite a slow growth rate of 0.84% in year-over-year sales over a five-year stretch, Ford reported a pre-tax margin of -1.91% and a net margin of -1.25%. The auto giant, employing 173,000 individuals, has showcased an efficiency factor marked by a gross margin of +15.88 and an operating margin of +4.05.

Insider Ownership and Transactions

Insider ownership at Ford stands at 1.93%, with institutional ownership accounting for a significant 54.81%. Recent insider transactions have witnessed the Chief EV, Digital & Design Officer buying a substantial 182,000 shares while the President and CEO divested 79,921 shares.

Earnings per Share and Future Projections

For the last quarter, Ford reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35, falling short of the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company’s return on equity was reported at -4.32. Analysts have predicted an EPS of $0.44 for the current fiscal year, with a projected decrease to -0.59% for the next fiscal year.

Performance Indicators and Market Capitalization

Ford’s current performance indicators reveal a quick ratio of 1.03, a price to sales ratio of 0.28, and a price to free cash flow ratio of 8.72. The company’s diluted EPS stands at 1.52, with projections of 0.12 for the next quarter and 1.78 for the following year. The stock’s volume has seen a decrease from 58.08 million to 35.52 million over the past five days. The stock’s volatility has also seen a rise, with historical volatility climbing to 36.05% from 35.23% over the past 100 days. The 50-day Moving Average of the stock sits at $10.90, with its 200-day Moving Average at $12.22. Ford’s market capitalization is $48.80 billion, with sales totaling $158,057 million and a net income of -$1,981 million in the latest quarter.