Ford Invites Bronco Owners to Exclusive Solar Eclipse Event in Texas

Ford has unveiled an exclusive opportunity for Bronco and Bronco Sport owners to witness the next total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, from the prime location of Bronco Off-Roadeo, just outside Austin, Texas. Recognized as one of the premier viewing spots in the U.S., the event promises an unparalleled eclipse experience with a duration of 4 minutes and 13 seconds, coupled with the launch of the new Bronco Raptor Blackout Package.

Experience the Eclipse in Style

For those eager to immerse themselves fully in this celestial phenomenon, Ford is offering a tailored package that includes a two-night camping reservation or a day-of pass for the event. Priced at $1,995 for the camping option and $595 for the day pass, each package caters to up to four individuals per vehicle, encompassing meals and a unique 'Bring Your Own Bronco' trail experience for camping guests. With limited spots available, reservations are on a first-come, first-served basis, ensuring an intimate and crowd-free viewing experience. Attendees will also be among the first to see the debut of the Bronco Raptor Blackout Package following the eclipse.

Enhancing the Bronco Ownership Experience

Ford's initiative to host this event underscores its commitment to building a strong community among Bronco owners and enhancing their ownership experience. Access to the event is exclusive to current Bronco or Bronco Sport customers, as well as those with future reservations, providing them with a unique opportunity to connect with fellow enthusiasts and partake in an unforgettable viewing experience. For those unable to secure a reservation immediately, a waitlist is available, offering hope for participation. Additionally, Ford ensures flexibility by offering a full refund for cancellations up to two weeks before the event, catering to the unpredictable nature of planning for such a significant occasion.

Anticipating the Solar Eclipse

The total solar eclipse of April 8, 2024, is a highly anticipated event, visible within a 115-mile-wide band from central Mexico to far-eastern Canada. Its path across North America provides a rare opportunity for millions to witness one of nature's most awe-inspiring phenomena. Ford's Bronco Off-Roadeo event not only offers an optimal location for viewing but also adds a layer of adventure and exclusivity to the experience. As the date approaches, excitement continues to build, with Bronco owners and enthusiasts eagerly awaiting what promises to be a memorable event.

As the world looks up to the skies on April 8, 2024, Ford Bronco owners will have the chance to witness the solar eclipse in a setting that combines the thrill of off-roading with the beauty of celestial events. This unique blend of adventure and astronomy highlights Ford's dedication to offering more than just a vehicle, but an experience that brings the Bronco community together.