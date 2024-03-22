Foraging Frenzy: How TikTok Revitalized Wild Food Gathering Amid Pandemic

Everything you need to know before making wild violet syrup or serviceberry muffins. There are more than 400,000 species of plants on Earth, and at least half are suitable for human consumption, yet you'll only find a small portion at the grocery store. That's part of the reason why Sam Thayer loves foraging. He started collecting wild food from the woods when he was a kid, and he still has cravings for delicacies he can't buy.

Advertisment

Foraging 101: Getting Started

Foraging spiked in popularity during the pandemic, when people who felt unsafe going to the store discovered it was a fun way to collect healthy, nutrient-packed food from the great outdoors for free. It's possible to forage in all sorts of places, even cities. Thayer recalls an excellent salad he made out of leaves plucked from trees in Washington, D.C. For all these reasons, foragers have found a home on TikTok, where millions of people watch videos explaining how to harvest puffball mushrooms, gather and process black walnuts, and make wild violet syrup.

Tools of the Trade

Advertisment

You don't need much gear to forage, experts agree. Nelson likes to take a Swiss army knife, which she might use to saw a branch that's fallen across a trail or to cut a mushroom off a tree. She wears a backpack filled with cotton satchels that she can put her finds in to keep them separate and organized until she gets home; plastic grocery store bags also do the trick. As for what to wear, "I would love to say that I'm always in nice, sturdy hiking boots, but I find myself foraging in platform Crocs more frequently," she says with a laugh. Closed-toe shoes are always a good idea when you're venturing out in nature.

Foraging Etiquette and Sustainability

Foragers tend to be ecologically conscious and committed to preserving and protecting the land. "We're thinking sometimes years in advance about wanting to be able to come back to the same spot and enjoy the same bounty," Cerberville says. It's essential to be mindful of how you move through the environment, leaving no sign that you were there. Another rule of thumb: Take only what you need. This helps ensure the plant or mushroom species continues to thrive, allowing others to enjoy foraging as much as you do.

Foraging offers a unique opportunity to connect with nature while gathering food. Whether you're making serviceberry muffins or wild violet syrup, the journey from forest to table is rewarding. As more individuals seek sustainable and local food sources, foraging stands out as a practice that not only feeds the body but also nourishes the soul.