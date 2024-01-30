Food Delivery Drivers Robbed at Gunpoint on Chicago's Near West Side

A sudden wave of armed robberies targeting food delivery drivers has struck the Near West Side of Chicago, instilling fear and alarm in the community. The perpetrators, cloaked in black face masks and matching attire, have been approaching unsuspecting drivers under the guise of casual conversation, subsequently robbing them of their food deliveries at gunpoint.

Series of Robberies Near Westhaven Park and Henry Horner Homes

The string of audacious robberies has been concentrated around the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue. This area, located near the Westhaven Park Apartments and the former Henry Horner Homes public housing site, is also in close proximity to the United Center, a bustling hub of sporting and entertainment events. Three incidents have been reported so far, with two occurring on Monday, January 22nd, at 2:20 p.m. and 8:55 p.m., and the third taking place on Wednesday, January 24th, at 3:20 p.m.

Police Investigation and Public Assistance

The Chicago Police are actively investigating these crimes, with a stern focus on halting this spate of armed robberies. They have urged locals to remain vigilant and stick to the old adage: 'See something, say something.' The authorities believe that these robberies are connected and are likely the handiwork of an African American male in his 20s or early 30s. Victims have been relieved of personal belongings and cash, making this string of incidents particularly unnerving for the local community. The police have asked anyone with information relating to these crimes to step forward and contact Area 3 detectives.

A Plea for Public Vigilance

Chicago Police have issued a community alert in the wake of these armed robberies, and are encouraging residents to remain calm if confronted by an assailant. The authorities are also stressing the importance of reporting any suspicious activity to the police immediately. With public assistance, the Chicago Police hope to swiftly bring these perpetrators to justice and restore a sense of security within the community.