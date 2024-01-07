Fontenelle Forest Celebrates Raptors: Education and Rehabilitation

Fontenelle Forest, home to an array of raptor birds, embraced an educational event on a recent Saturday, serving dual purposes. First, to inform the public about these majestic birds and second, to celebrate their ‘birthdays’. This is part of a unique tradition at Fontenelle Forest, where every raptor under its care is assigned January as their birth month.

The Rehabilitation Effort

The raptors housed at Fontenelle Forest are there for various reasons, all tied to their need for rehabilitation. While the ultimate goal is to reintroduce them to the wild, not every bird is fit for release. This event aimed to shed light on the tireless efforts behind their care and rehabilitation.

Role of Raptors in the Ecosystem

Dianne Guinn, a representative from Fontenelle Forest, underscored the significance of raptors in the ecosystem. Raptors, she explained, play a crucial role in controlling rodent populations, maintaining a balance in nature. She further emphasized that raptors are federally protected species, making it unlawful to harass or harm them in any way.

The Purpose of the Event

Fontenelle Forest’s event was designed with a clear purpose: to raise awareness about these birds of prey and the importance of their protection and rehabilitation. By educating the public on the ecological importance of raptors, the event aimed to foster understanding and respect for these creatures, and the roles they play in our world.